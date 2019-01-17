Karnataka vs Rajasthan: Saving the best for the last

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: R Vinay Kumar has been one of Karnataka stalwarts with the ball in his hand. He had fancied himself as a batsman early on when he started playing cricket, before becoming a pacer gradually. He had two centuries and 13 half-centuries in first-class cricket before Karnataka’s quarterfinal match against Rajasthan. Two of those fifties had come in the last two games.

The 34-year-old’s third successive fifty-plus knock and perhaps the most significant of his contributions with the bat came on Wednesday. Starting at a first-innings deficit of around 50, the hosts took a lead of 39 runs thanks to the former captain’s unbeaten 83. It came after a batting failure which had reduced the team to 166 for nine in reply to Rajasthan’s 224 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Trailing by 58 when last man Ronit More walked in, Karnataka saw the last pair put together 97 runs, which could turn out to be the defining moment of this match. Despite batting with the No 11 player, Vinay didn’t panic and showed faith in More’s defensive abilities, other than making good use of his own abilities to hit the ball. His 144-ball knock contained 10 fours and two sixes. It was the second big stand between Vinay and More this season, after 68 for the last wicket against Chhattisgarh.

Vinay, who was dropped on 56 by Rajesh Bishnoi, took some risks, which paid off. “I know Ronit can defend, but if the ball keeps low he might have played across. That was there in my mind. I was ready to hit a boundary off the fifth ball and take a single off the sixth. The credit also goes to Ronit. Had he not stood there, we wouldn’t have got a 97-run partnership,” said Vinay. More faced 59 deliveries before being dismissed.

Vinay was the best batsman on Wednesday on a tricky pitch. The odd ball kept low and some of the cracks also opened up. But it was not a surface where a strong batting side would like to lo­se 10 wickets on a single day.

“I don’t think (it’s a kind of pitch where you lose 20 wickets in two days). We could have batted better. It was not doing that much. Only odd balls were doing a bit,” added Vinay.

The veteran sh­o­wed the top-order how to bat on a day wh­en Rajasthan’s leg-spinner Rahul Chahar grabbed five wickets. Besides KV Siddharth, who was dr­opped twice, no one looked comfortable. Manish Pandey (7) and Karun Nair (4) perished playing casually outside off, while Shreyas Gopal (25) and Ravikumar Samarth (32) failed to build on starts.

The match is delicately po­ised and certain to produce a result over the next three days. Since the pitch is a little bit tw­­o-paced, Rajasthan’s task won’t be easy when they resume their second innings at 11 for no loss on Thursday. As Karnataka have to bat last, it is imperative for them to restrict Rajasthan to a low score. Day 3 is going to be huge for both teams.