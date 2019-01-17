Home Sport Cricket

Stuart Law hopes Steve Smith and David Warner's club calls set Australia example

Australia captain Smith and Warner, his deputy, were both given 12-month suspensions from state and international fixtures by Cricket Australia for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal.

Published: 17th January 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Steve Smith and David Warner (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Stuart Law believes disgraced Australia stars Steve Smith and David Warner will have a better idea of "what life is all about" after playing club cricket as he called for their return to international duty as soon they complete year-long bans.

Australia captain Smith and Warner, his deputy, were both given 12-month suspensions from state and international fixtures by Cricket Australia for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test match in South Africa in March last year.

Australia have since slipped to fifth in the world Test rankings and, in the absence of world-class batsmen Smith and Warner, recently suffered a first home series defeat by India.

But the CA bans did not include club games, with Smith playing for Sutherland against a Randwick-Petersham side featuring Warner in a Sydney grade match in September.

"Australia definitely have got the talent, I think we've just lost track of what's important," said former Australia batsman Law, the new coach of Middlesex. 

"When I first started playing grade cricket in Brisbane, as a 15-year-old (I was) sharing a dressing room  with (Australia batsmen) Allan Border, Greg Ritchie, Kepler Wessels –- that doesn't happen much anymore, the Test players don't really play club cricket. 

"Once they are away from international duties, they are wrapped up in cotton wool and put away. 

"But kids coming through learn from guys who've done it before. I think David Warner and Steve Smith playing club cricket this (Australian) summer has not only given them an idea of what life is really about, but it’s also helping the young kids they have been playing with now to improve," he added.

"They are still very much looked up to in Australia as cricketers and they are two very fine players," insisted Law, who played one Test and 54 one-day internationals while averaging over 50 in first-class cricket.

'Australia could do worse'

"Australia could do worse than get them straight back in."

Law, who has joined Middlesex on a four-year deal, stood down as the West Indies head coach in September, having previously been in charge of both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.  

He would like West Indies batsman Shai Hope to follow such Caribbean greats as Hampshire's Gordon Greenidge and Malcolm Marshall and Somerset's Vivian Richards and Joel Garner, in playing county cricket.

But Law, who enjoyed successful county stints as a player with both Essex and Lancashire, said adding the 2019 World Cup in England to an already congested international schedule made it even more difficult to bring top overseas players into the English domestic game. 

"Shai Hope would be one I would target, not only because he's a champion young man, but he can play the game and he wants to live and breathe cricket. But he is going to be caught up in the World Cup."  

While Law was excited both by being based at the "best ground in the world" and the challenge of getting Middlesex promoted to the First Division of the County Championship, a major part of the appeal of his new job was living in the same country as his wife and teenage son.

"This Christmas was the first time I spent time with my wife and my son, on a 10-day period without any interruptions for the first time in 10 years," explained Law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stuart Law Steve Smith David Warner Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp