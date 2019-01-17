Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme back as New Zealand name strong squad for India ODIs

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Thursday brought back Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme for the ODI series against India starting next week in Napier, fielding the strongest possible squad to take on the world no. 2 side.

Both Latham and de Grandhomme were rested during the 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka, but were included in the 14-member squad for the first three ODIs of the five-match series against India starting next Wednesday.

Skipper Kane Williamson and pacer Trent Boult, who were rested for the lone Twenty20 against Sri Lanka last Friday, are too named in the squad along side fit-again Mitchell Santner.

Santner made his comeback in the lone Twenty20 against Sri Lanka after being sidelined by injury for 10 months.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the squad had been selected keeping in mind two priorities -- first planning for the World Cup and secondly to give the Kiwis the best possible chance of winning the series against world no.2 India.

"Our two main priorities have been to select and prepare a squad capable of winning what is shaping as a massive series against India, and gathering as much information as possible ahead of the World Cup," Stead said.

"Tom and Colin are experienced players in this format and will offer quality in their respective roles."

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.