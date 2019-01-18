Home Sport Cricket

Cooch Behar Trophy: Baroda deny Tamil Nadu outright victory

Atharv Karulkar’s unbeaten 169 paved the way for Baroda to post 384 for 4 in the second essay and draw the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match against Tamil Nadu in Theni.

Published: 18th January 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:46 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Atharv Karulkar’s unbeaten 169 paved the way for Baroda to post 384 for 4 in the second essay and draw the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match against Tamil Nadu in Theni. Tamil Nadu got three points for first-innings lead. Baroda got one.

Brief scores: Baroda 279 & 384/4 (Atharv Karulkar 169 n.o, Shashwat Rawat 88, Vasudev Patil 82) drew with TN 422. Points: TN 3, Baroda 1.

Tamizh Selvan bags title

Tamizh Selvan Ganesan of Jaya Public School, Tiruninravur, bagged the boys’ U-15 title in the 23rd Tiruvallur U-7 and U-15 chess championship organised by Oxford Public School, Tiruninravur. The two top-ranked boys and girls from the U-7 section and four from the U-15 age group will represent Tiruvallur in the state chess championships in Salem and Trichy, respectively.

Final standings: Boys U-15: 1. Selvan (5.5/6); 2. Sasikumar (5); 3. Sivashankar (5); 4. Krishnan (5); 5. Balaji (5). U-7: 1. Sai Ram (4/5); 2. Lohith (3); 3. Joseph (3). Girls: U-15: 1. Tejaswini (5/6); 2.  Chandralekha (4.5); 3. Swati (4); 4.  Kapila (4); 5. Harini (4). U-7: 1. Priyanka (4/5); 2. Tanisha (3); 3. Kavenaya (3).

