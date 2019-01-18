Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Basil Thampi instinct in Kerala win

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They look bent on rewriting history. They have no magic tricks, no special potions, no secret spells. They rely on simple basics and willpower. After a manic three days, Kerala beat Gujarat by 113 runs in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Thursday. It is their first entry into the semifinals of the country’s premier first-class competition.

It took the state devoted to football 61 years to attain this after they started playing cricket at this level. Basil Thampi and the fast bowling unit was the hero in the win against Parthiv Patel’s team, which had won the Ranji Trophy two years ago. Defending 194, they bowled out the visitors for 81 before lunch on the third day. It was an improvement from last year, when they had reached the quarterfinals. It was almost the same group of men, which achieved this.

“It is significant for the players and the team because a lot of guys have been around first-class cricket for a number of years and never experienced the pressures of playing in elite knockout matches. So that’s very good for them and also for the coaching staff to experience the pressure. The state is very buoyant about the result. But it is only another win,” Kerala coach Dav Whatmore said after the win.

Thampi was the wrecker in chief in a fast bowling unit which has consistently delivered the goods this season. Having taken four-wicket hauls twice, the burly fast bowler posted his first fifer of the season. Five for 27 from 13 overs gave him a match haul of eight for 88. Fellow opening bowler Sandeep Warrier took four for 30 to go with first-innings figures of four for 42. Gujarat’s main hope, skipper Parthiv was run out for a one-ball zero.

“For me, there is no doubt that Kerala have the best attack in the country now,” said all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, whose off-spin was not required on a pitch assisting fast bowlers. Chief selector MSK Prasad was present at the match and after this performance, the likes of Thampi and Warrier are expected to enter his notebook.

For Thampi, this was also about proving another point. “Everyone told me I was good only with the white ball. I wanted to perform with the red ball as well. I worked on it at the MRF Pace Foundation. I travelled to Australia and bowled on green pitches. My target this season was to take 25 wickets. I have 33 now. It’s a result of all the training,” he said.

Going by numbers, Warrier has been the most consistent bowler for Kerala with 39 wickets. A lanky pacer with the mind of a monk, the 27-year-old has allowed Thampi to flourish. “We bowl in partnerships and back each other up. That’s why we are consistent. The spinners also have made a massive contribution. Jalaj bhai’s eight wickets against Andhra was an example,” said Warrier, who plays league cricket in Chennai.

Their role was not huge in a match where the highest innings total was 185, but Kerala’s batsmen too played a part in this journey. In hostile batting conditions at Wayanad where deliveries were coming at batsmen like missiles, Sijomon Joseph and Saxena took hits on the body to make priceless contributions. Joseph’s 56 and Saxena’s unbeaten 44 in the second gave the bowlers something to defend.

The team had to overcome other problems too. Sachin Baby’s leadership is one of them. Despite leading Kerala to a historic quarterfinal last season, there was unrest against him before the season. Players objected to his captaincy and demanded a change but Baby retained the hat. On his part, Baby played some big innings, put in a lot of hard work in the field and guided yo­ungsters Vishnu Vinod and Mohammed Azharuddeen.