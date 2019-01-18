Home Sport Cricket

I'm ready to bat at any position: MS Dhoni

Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series after he guided India to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third ODI, thus securing a maiden 2-1 series win in Australia.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. | AP

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni Friday said he has no preference in the Indian batting order and is ready to bat at any position as per the need of the team.

Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series after he guided India to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third ODI, thus securing a maiden 2-1 series win in Australia.

READ | MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav lead India to historic ODI series-win in Australia

Batting at number four, Dhoni, who generally bats at number six, anchored India's chase with a 114-ball 87 not out which was studded with six boundaries.

"I am happy to bat at any number. The important thing is where the team needs me," said Dhoni, when asked where he wants to bat.

"Whether I play at 4 or 6, we need to see if the team balance can be retained. I'm happy to bat lower down at 6. I can't say I can't bat at No. 6 after playing 14 years," he said after the match.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav shared a 121-run partnership for the unconquered fourth wicket while chasing a tricky target of 231.

READ | Have seen Sachin Tendulkar get angry but not MS Dhoni, says Ravi Shastri

Asked what the game plan was, Dhoni said: "It was a slow wicket, so it was difficult to hit whenever you wanted to. No point going after the bowlers who were bowling well, so we wanted to take it deep and that was the plan.

"Of course supported brilliantly by Kedar, who plays unorthodox shots. He did a great job in executing."

India captain Virat Kohli praised the team for the win.

"It wasn't a great wicket to bat on, so we had to take it deep, but they were professional in getting the job done," he said.

"Kedar with bat and ball is always handy. Kuldeep had played a few games, so you don't want to make things too predictable. So we brought on Yuzvendra Chahal, and he played beautifully."

It is the first time India remained unbeaten on Australian soil in all three formats and Kohli said it augurs well for the upcoming World Cup.

"It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series. We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with the World Cup in mind," he said.

Playing his first match in the series, Chahal sizzled with a maiden six-wicket haul to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

"I enjoyed bowling for the first time in Australia (internationals)," Chahal said.

"The ball was spinning a little bit, so I planned to bowl slow and vary my pace. Looking forward to the New Zealand series."

Australian captain Aaron Finch said: "We took it down to the wire. Our batting in the first couple of games was very good. Maybe we should have set our targets lower on those sort of pitches.

"When you give great players a couple of chances, it's always tough...we did put down chances, but the boys gave it their all. Their batting in the first couple of games was very good."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni M S Dhoni MS Dhoni India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp