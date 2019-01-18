Karnataka wobble, chase turns tense

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Karnataka and Rajasthan has been a test for batsmen at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bowlers have benefited on a surface gradually getting tough for batting, offering uneven bounce. A total of 33 wickets in three days, including 13 on Thursday, is a reflection of the domination of bowlers in a match delicately poised, with Karnataka 45 for three chasing 184 for a place in semifinals.

After being bowled out for 222 in the second innings, Rajasthan’s bowlers showed why they are considered the strength of their side. With the ball keeping low at times and kicking up on occasions, the home team is facing a steep climb. They suffered a poor start, with star performers of the season Dega

Nischal (1) and KV Siddharth (5) walking back cheaply on Thursday evening.

It put two out-of-form and experienced batsmen under pressure. Karun Nair and Ravikumar Samarth had to ensure Karnataka did not lose more wickets and come back fresh next morning. But despite seeing off the tough phase, Samarth (16) was adjudged leg-before in the dying minutes with the ball keeping low. Karnataka need to 139 more in two days, with Nair unbeaten on 18. Their famous depth in batting will be put to test when they resume the chase.

“We would have accepted two down,” said Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham. “But we can pull it off tomorrow. We have a good batting line-up with the experienced Manish Pandey and Shreyas Gopal yet to come. Also, Vinay Kumar down the order has been in good form with the bat,” added the 30-year-old, who played his part in ensuring that Karnataka did not have to chase more than 200 by taking four for 54 with his off-spinners.

Starting the day on 11/0, Rajasthan did well in the first hour despite losing Amitkumar Gautam. Skipper Mahipal Lomror (42) and Chetan Bist (33) put together valuable runs. In the 23 minutes before lunch, Gowtham and Ronit More shared three wickets to make sure that Karnataka headed into the break with their tails up. Rajasthan were 123 for four.

Post-lunch, Robin Bist (44) and Salman Khan kept the bowlers at bay for a while. They added 63 for the fifth wicket, which could still turn out to be match-defining, before Gopal dismissed the former. That was the beginning of a collapse as Rajasthan went from 186 for five to 222 all out. But they might be pleased with their efforts after that which fetched three wickets.

Given the way it has played so far, the pitch will only get tougher for batting. Karnataka’s batsmen will also have to contend with scoreboard pressure. They need a solid first session to keep alive hopes of reaching the semifinals against a determined and potent attack.

Brief scores

In Nagpur: Uttarakhand 355 vs Vidarbha 559/6 (Jaffer 206, Ramaswamy 141, Wadkar 98, Sarwate 57 n.o).

In Bengaluru: Rajasthan 224 & 222 (Lomror 42, Robin 44; Gowtham 4/54, Gopal 3/52) vs Karnataka 263 & 45/3 (Aniket 2/9).

In Wayanad: Kerala 185 & 171 bt Gujarat 162 & 81 (Thampi 5/27, Warrier 4/30).

In Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 385 & 172/8 (Saif 48; Dharmendrasinh 4/53, Sakariya 3/29) vs Saurashtra 208 (Mankad 67; Dayal 4/55, Mavi 3/40, Rajpoot 3/71).