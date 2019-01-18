Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar joins Anil Kapoor to announce 'Selection Day' new season

The official Twitter handle of Netflix then announced that "Selection Day: Part 2" will start streaming from April 22 this year.

Sachin Tendulkar (File photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a Twitter conversation with actor Anil Kapoor to announce the second season of "Selection Day".

Tendulkar took to Twitter, wondering when "Selection Day" would return for its second innings.

To this, Anil, who has backed the series based on the novel of the same name by Booker Prize-winning author Aravind Adiga, responded: "'Selection: Day Part 2' is releasing very soon! And you know it's going to be ekdum.... well you know the rest already."

He was hinting at his popular dialogue: "ekdum jhakaas" (absolutely amazing).

The official Twitter handle of Netflix then announced that "Selection Day: Part 2" will start streaming from April 22 this year.

The series is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers -- Radha and Manju -- who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India. The cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Tailang and debutantes Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar.

"Selection Day: Part 2" will follow the story of protagonists Manju and Radha, who go to Mumbai to follow their cricket dream.

