Home Sport Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar questions no prize money to Team India after ODI triumph

India beat Australia 2-1 for their maiden bilateral ODI series triumph Down Under.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

India's cricketers pose with their one-day international series trophy after defeating Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

India's cricketers pose with their one-day international series trophy after defeating Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at hosts Australia for not honouring the Indian team with any cash award after its historic ODI series triumph, saying the players deserve a share of the revenue they generate.

India beat Australia 2-1 for their maiden bilateral ODI series triumph Down Under.

Man-of-the-match Yuzvendra Chahal and Man-of-the-series MS Dhoni were given USD 500 each for their performances in the post-match presentation. The players donated their prize money to a charity.

The team was presented just the winners' trophy by former batsman Adam Gilchrist. Gavaskar lambasted the hosts for not handing out any cash awards.

"What is USD 500 and it's a pity that the team has got only a trophy. They (organisers) earn so much money through broadcast rights. Why can't they give good prize money to the players? After all, players are the sole reason for the sport getting huge money (from sponsors)," Gavaskar said on 'Sony Six'.

"Look at the prize money being given away at the Wimbledon (Championships). It's phenomenal. The players are key in generating money, so they must be rewarded handsomely," he added.

At the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, even those who exited in the first round pocketed close to Rs 36 lakh while the singles winners got richer by Rs 21 crore (approx).

The low prize money aside, India enjoyed their most successful tour of Australia, winning both the Test and ODI series 2-1 and drawing the Twenty20 series 1-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Australia cash award ODI series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp