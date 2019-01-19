India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly wants MS Dhoni to play at number four and why?

By Online Desk

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that number four is the right position for Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni after the veteran guided India to a series win against Australia.

Dhoni finished the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a brilliant 87 not out as India won the match by seven-wickets and their first-ever bilateral series in Australia.

Heaping praise on Dhoni, Ganguly said that the wicketkeeper-batsman should continue to bat at number four in the upcoming ODI matches.

"The way Dhoni has batted in the series, we have seen him play like this after a long time. India have played well and again won a series 2-1 after being 1-0 down. A lot was said about Dhoni after the Adelaide ODI, where he batted slowly but we spoke about how the innings will give him confidence and that is exactly what happened," Ganguly told India TV.

"I think Kedar will play No.5 and Dhoni will play at No.4. So I think India will go with this combination only because you gave someone an opportunity and they grabbed it. So, Kohli at 3, Dhoni 4 and Jadhav at 5 followed by Karthik," he said.

“No.4 is right for Dhoni because it gives him time to settle in and score runs and build an innings. So this combination is fine,” he added.

Dhoni's magnificent innings of 87 runs was his third half-century of the series and it also earned him the 'Man of the Series' award.

Dhoni became the oldest Indian cricketer to win the award, breaking Sunil Gavaskar's feat against Sri Lanka in 1987.