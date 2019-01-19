Virat Kohli meets Roger Federer, finishes Australian summer in style

By PTI

MELBOURNE: After leading India to two historic series victories Down Under, India skipper Virat Kohli wrapped up his Australian summer in "style" by meeting legendary tennis star Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena here Saturday.

Kohli, who donned the spectator's hat alongside wife Anushka Sharma, watched defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles third-round match and Serena Williams storm into the fourth round of women's singles.

Kohli took to social media to post a picture of Federer, himself and Anushka.

"What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen," Kohli tweeted.

The official twitter handle of the Australian Open also tweeted a picture of the trio, who were all smiles captioning it as "three legends, one photo."

Federer, who is the defending champion at the Australian Open, has already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition with a win against American Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Kohli on Friday led India to a 2-1 over Australia, their first against the hosts in a bilateral ODI series Down Under.

India also became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series, having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.