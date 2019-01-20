Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch looks to break to improve batting ahead of World Cup

Opener Finch was axed from Test squad after making 97 runs at 16.16 in the first three of four Tests of the India series, and also failed with the bat in the ODIs.

Published: 20th January 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Australian batsman Aaron Finch (File | PTI)

Australian batsman Aaron Finch (File | PTI)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's one-day international captain Aaron Finch said Sunday he only had himself to blame for his poor showings against India and looked forward to a quiet spell to work on his batting ahead of the World Cup.

Opener Finch was axed from Test squad after making 97 runs at 16.16 in the first three of four Tests of the India series, and also failed with the bat in the ODIs.

"There is no point kicking cans about it. I think I have had my opportunity and didn't take that with both hands," Finch told Melbourne's The Age of being dropped from the Test side.

"I have got myself to blame there. No worries about selection or anything like that -- it was pretty clear cut."

Finch, who was overlooked for Australia's upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka, will play for the Big Bash League's Melbourne Renegades for a month before heading to India for a limited-overs tour.

He is due for a break in April ahead of the World Cup in England and Wales from late May.

The 32-year-old said the lighter schedule meant he could work on improving his technique. 

"I think when you try and tinker with a few things with a day in between games, you don't have time to hit balls and hit enough balls to be able to get that set," Finch said.

"I am really excited about the next couple of weeks to work on my game and, hopefully, get that right. I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can do that but time will tell.

"It will be a good challenge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaron Finch Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp