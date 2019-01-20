Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra make history, glory next

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after Saurashtra conceded what appeared to be a match-defining lead of 177 runs against Uttar Pradesh, coach Sitanshu Kotak called for a team meeting. A former player himself, Kotak isn’t a big fan of meetings when a game is on or at the end of the day. Such meetings are restricted to eve of the match and each morning, as he believes emotions may run high at the end of the day. Introspection is best done when emotions are at check and the mind is clear. As coach, he isn’t the one who does all the talking. He feels players get tired of hearing one voice and banks on senior pros instead.

Saurashtra players

But on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Lucknow, Kotak decided to step in. They had a little over two days to beat Uttar Pradesh. That was the only way to reach the semifinals. For Kotak, this had already been a good season. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja had played just one match each, outstation professional Robin Uthappa didn’t play because of injury, regulars Kushang Patel and Shaurya Sanandia missed matches because of injuries, Jaydev Unadkat skipped three games because of fitness issues and mid-way through the season, Jaydev Shah retired. Reaching the knockouts despite so many handicaps in itself was creditable.

But Kotak felt they could do better. “Deep down, I knew we would win this game, because if we conceded a lead of 177 under three days, we could overhaul it too. I told the team, we have already had a good season because we didn’t have a full-strength side and the youngsters had done a commendable job. We were only going to improve. I told them, ‘don’t bother about the outcome of the match. Our world doesn’t end here’ and just sat back and watched them bowl,” Kotak said on Saturday after Saurashtra registered the highest successful chase in Ranji Trophy history by making 372 for four.

Sitting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium dressing room, Kotak recollects the effort of his bowlers in the second innings, citing it as the factor for this turnaround. At one stage UP were 107/1 with the lead reading 284. But captain Unadkat and fellow left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya refused to give up. “The most heartening part was they didn’t show desperation to take wickets. They were just sticking to plans and waiting patiently. Once they got the opening, they didn’t take the foot off the pedal. That was satisfying as a coach. Even during the difficult moments you expect the players to stick to plans, but it’s easier said than done.”

With so many main players missing a major part of the campaign, Kotak had to bank on under-19 players and youngsters. Opener and Man of the Match Harvik Desai, who scored 116 to set up the chase, made the transition from age-group to first-class look smooth. Add Sakariya and Vishvaraj Jadeja — No 3 in Pujara’s absence, who is averaging 45.28 in his maiden season — and Saurashtra seem to have found players to put their hands up when needed.

Talent is abundant in the region these days and in Kotak they have a coach with a vision. Much of it comes from what he missed as a player. There are two things he has focussed on in pursuit of Saurashtra’s maiden title. For a team known to prefer turners, he has developed a pace attack. It is telling, how consistent they have been since assembling a good bunch to compliment their spinners. “When we used to go out, opponents knew what kind of pitch to roll out. We didn’t know how to play on grass and whenever we went to Baroda, Kolkata or Meerut, teams prepared grassy pitches. We had only Unadkat early on. If he was seen off, there was no threat. That’s changed,” Kotak said. Surely, it has.