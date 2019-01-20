Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand tour: Indian team reaches Auckland

The Indian team will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals during their three-week stay in the country.

Published: 20th January 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

The likes of Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. (Screengrab)

The likes of Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. (Screengrab)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: The Indian cricket team on Sunday touched base in Auckland for their upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand, starting January 23.

The Indian team will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals during their three-week stay in the country.

The BCCI uploaded a small video of Indian cricketers coming out of the Auckland airport, amidst cheers from a small but vocal pack of Indian supporters.

The likes of Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Indian team will leave for Napier on Monday morning where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday.

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

The ODI matches will start at 7:30 am IST while the three T20Is will start at 12:30 pm IST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian cricket team Auckland New Zealand New Zealand tour India vs New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp