South Africa's Hashim Amla breaks yet another Virat Kohli record

By Online Desk

South African veteran Hashim Amla hit his 27th one-day international century during the first of five matches against Pakistan at St George's Park on Saturday. His knock was not enough for Proteas as Pakistan cruised to a five-wicket win courtesy Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez's brilliant knocks.

With the century, Hashim Amla became the fastest to 27 ODI hundred. Amla reached the milestone in 167 innings breaking Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record of 169 innings. Amla's innings of 108 runs in 120 balls was studded with seven fours and one six.

Innings taken to 27 ODI century:

Hashim Amla (South Africa): 167

Virat Kohli (India): 169

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 254

Ricky Ponting (Australia): 308

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 404

The South African opener is only the fifth cricketer in the history of ODI cricket to score centuries. Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (39), Ricky Ponting (30), and Sanath Jayasuriya are the only batsmen ahead of Amla in the list.

Despite Amla and new cap Hendrick ‘Rassie’ van der Dussen (93) putting up a solid 155-run partnership, they were unable to dominate the Pakistan bowling attack.

Pakistan's bowlers deserved credit for their team's win, which came after the tourists were well-beaten in all three Test matches.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed used his bowlers in short spells and their mix of seam and spin proved better suited to a slow pitch than South Africa's attack.