Home Sport Cricket

South Africa's Hashim Amla breaks yet another Virat Kohli record

Amla reached the milestone of 27 ODI centuries in 167 innings breaking Indian skipper Kohli's record of 169 innings.

Published: 20th January 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By Online Desk

South African veteran Hashim Amla hit his 27th one-day international century during the first of five matches against Pakistan at St George's Park on Saturday. His knock was not enough for Proteas as Pakistan cruised to a five-wicket win courtesy Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez's brilliant knocks. 

With the century, Hashim Amla became the fastest to 27 ODI hundred. Amla reached the milestone in 167 innings breaking Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record of 169 innings. Amla's innings of 108 runs in 120 balls was studded with seven fours and one six. 

Innings taken to 27 ODI century: 

Hashim Amla (South Africa): 167

Virat Kohli (India): 169

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 254

Ricky Ponting (Australia): 308

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 404

The South African opener is only the fifth cricketer in the history of ODI cricket to score centuries. Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (39), Ricky Ponting (30), and Sanath Jayasuriya are the only batsmen ahead of Amla in the list.

Despite Amla and new cap Hendrick ‘Rassie’ van der Dussen (93) putting up a solid 155-run partnership, they were unable to dominate the Pakistan bowling attack.

Pakistan's bowlers deserved credit for their team's win, which came after the tourists were well-beaten in all three Test matches.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed used his bowlers in short spells and their mix of seam and spin proved better suited to a slow pitch than South Africa's attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hashim Amla South Africa vs Pakistan Virat Kohli South Africa vs Pakistan ODI South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series South Africa cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp