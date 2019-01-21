Prithvi Shaw says he'll be fit to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019

By Online Desk

India's young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw expects to be fit ahead of the Indian Premier League in March. The 19-year-old injured his ankle trying to complete a catch against Cricket Australia XI in December and missed the Test series against Australia, which India won 2-1.

Shaw, whose ligament injury created a top-order headache for India during the Test series, told India TV, “I will be fit before the Indian Premier League and I am trying hard to reach full fitness. I am working on my ankle as well as on my upper body.”

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on his Test debut, averages an incredible 118.5 in his two Tests and even started the Australia tour with a fifty in the warm-up match. Against the West Indies in Rajkot, he broke Abbas Ali Baig's record by scoring a ton at the age of 18.

However, his unfortunate injury meant that he played no part in the Test series but his words will come as a big boost to his IPL side Delhi Capitals and his hopes to add to the incredible start to his international career.

“It was an unfortunate incident and you can’t really do anything about that. It was my wish to play in the challenging conditions in Australia. I love the bounce there. But unfortunately, I suffered a leg injury. But that’s okay, I am very happy that India won the Test series. It can’t get better than this,” Shaw added.

The Mumbai batsman is currently recovering from his injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.