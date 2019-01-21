Home Sport Cricket

Prithvi Shaw says he'll be fit to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019

Shaw's unfortunate injury in Australia meant that he played no part in the Test series but his words will come as a big boost to his IPL side Delhi Capitals

Published: 21st January 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team player Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of their first test match against West Indies in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

Prithvi Shaw File | PTI

By Online Desk

India's young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw expects to be fit ahead of the Indian Premier League in March. The 19-year-old injured his ankle trying to complete a catch against Cricket Australia XI in December and missed the Test series against Australia, which India won 2-1.

Shaw, whose ligament injury created a top-order headache for India during the Test series, told India TV, “I will be fit before the Indian Premier League and I am trying hard to reach full fitness. I am working on my ankle as well as on my upper body.” 

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on his Test debut, averages an incredible 118.5 in his two Tests and even started the Australia tour with a fifty in the warm-up match. Against the West Indies in Rajkot, he broke Abbas Ali Baig's record by scoring a ton at the age of 18.

However, his unfortunate injury meant that he played no part in the Test series but his words will come as a big boost to his IPL side Delhi Capitals and his hopes to add to the incredible start to his international career.

“It was an unfortunate incident and you can’t really do anything about that. It was my wish to play in the challenging conditions in Australia. I love the bounce there. But unfortunately, I suffered a leg injury. But that’s okay, I am very happy that India won the Test series. It can’t get better than this,” Shaw added.

The Mumbai batsman is currently recovering from his injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp