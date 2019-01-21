Home Sport Cricket

Sensational Kohli easily the best one-day player, says Ross Taylor

Kohli is the leading ODI run-getter in the last two years but Taylor leads the way in 2019 with 281 runs from three matches against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Ahead of India's tour of New Zealand, Ross Taylor called Virat Kohli "quite easily" the best ODI player at the moment. The 34-year-old admitted that it is easy to get fixated on the Indian captain but there are other key players as well. 

"He's a sensational player, the best one-day player going around, quite easily," Taylor told stuff.co.nz. "It's easy to get caught up in him. (But) you've got two pretty good openers at the top, Sharma and Dhawan, before he gets in."

Kohli is the leading ODI run-getter in the last two years but Taylor leads the way in 2019 with 281 runs from three matches against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand which begins on January 23 at Napier, he assuaged any fears about his fitness by confirming that he has recovered fully from a finger injury.

"It's fine. It looks a lot sorer than it is ... no break, but the ligaments were a bit sore," he added about the dislocation of his little finger. 

New Zealand's second-leading ODI run-getter also added that he understands his role with the team a lot better after taking part in over 200 ODIs.

"I've played a few internationals now and understand my role in the team," said Taylor. "I've worked on my game, and try and rotate the strike early and be as busy as I can. Different shots against spinners at different stages have maybe evolved my game in a positive way," he said.

