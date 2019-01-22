Home Sport Cricket

BCCI announces Rs 20 lakh each for Indian selectors

CoA chairman Vinod Rai lauded the selectors for picking a balanced Indian squad during the Test and ODI series in Australia.

BCCI Selection Committee Chairman MSK Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs 20 lakh each for the senior selection committee members following India's maiden Test series win in Australia.

Virat Kohli led India to a historic 2-1 win in the four-Test series before capping the Australian tour with a maiden 2-1 triumph in the ODI series.

"It has been decided that the selection committee comprising five members will get a bonus of Rs 20 lakhs each," BCCI said in a release.

The selection committee comprises chairman MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda and Sandeep Singh.

Committee Of Administrator (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai lauded the selectors for picking a balanced Indian squad during the Test and ODI series in Australia.

"We are extremely proud of the way Team India have performed in Australia. We had announced cash rewards for cricketers and support staff earlier and are now rewarding selectors," he said.

"The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations.

"The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations."

Member of CoA, Diana Edulji also acknowledged the role of the selectors in India's performance Down Under.

"Each member who has played a role in India's recent triumphs in Australia needs to be appreciated. With the ICC Cricket World Cup just about four months away, the three-match ODI series in Australia provided excellent preparation for the Indian team," he said.

"The selectors have been focusing on a core group of cricketers that will make the cut at the showpiece event. I congratulate them for picking some fine young talents, who performed brilliantly on their maiden tour of Australia."

Earlier, BCCI had announced cash awards of Rs 15 lakhs per match for each of the playing eleven that featured in India's maiden Test series win on Australian soil.

The Indian board also announced cash awards for all the reserve players, as well as the members of the support staff.

India will take on New Zealand in a five-ODI series starting with the first match at Napier Wednesday, besides playing a three-game T20I series.

India cricket

