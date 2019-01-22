CoA election nod for Assam, Vidarbha irks other units

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The list of grievances against Committee of Administrators ke­eps growing. Elections in state associations is among the new ones. So far, only the units of Vidarbha and Assam have held annual general meetings and el­ected office-bearers for a fresh term. Other states are asking why have only two been allowed to do this, when most have been told their revised constitutions are not in order.

It was in October wh­en CoA released a list wi­th state bodies divided into three categories — non-compliant, partially compliant and substantially compliant — based on their revised constitutions as per Supreme Court orders. It was said nobody could hold elections until they were fu­lly compliant, although the association of Delhi had already held theirs by then.

Several state units are surpr­i­s­ed that though they have not he­ard from CoA despite making the necessary corrections in their revised constitutions, Vidarbha and Assam have gone ahead with elections. Vidarbha conducted its AGM on December 24 and re-elected Anand Jaiswal as president. Assam’s AGM took place on January 12 and a body was formed under Romen Dutta.

In the partially-compliant category in October, Vidarbha has had subsequent changes approved by CoA, according to Jaiswal. “Once we are declared fully compliant, we are eligible to hold elections without further clearance from CoA,” he said.

Substantially compliant initially, Assam have also kept CoA updated. “We kept them informed about every matter at ev­­ery step. Elections dates were co­nveyed to them,” Nilay Dutta, who was running the association as interim president before the elections, revealed to this newspaer.

This is what has upset certain other associati­o­ns. “It seems double st­a­ndards are being follo­w­e­d as far as the matter of compliance is conce­r­n­ed. These two have been cleared to hold elections, while our queries on the same are not being answered. We have also made corrections after CoA pointed out mistakes in our revised constitution. But despite writing to CoA, we have received no reply,” said a senior official of a south zone association.

Until elections in the state associations are conducted following the new constitution, BCCI elections can’t be held. But with CoA accused of being “selective” in issuing the go-ahead, this process has become uncertain. Nobody seems to know what the next step should be. “One has no choice but to wait for fresh directives from the court, as a number of units have sought clarifications,” said a BCCI veteran. The hearing, which was supposed to happen this we­ek, is likely to be delayed further.