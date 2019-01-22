Home Sport Cricket

Kohli vs Taylor: Star batsmen headline India-New Zealand series

But for Kohli and Taylor -- currently ranked first and third in the world respectively -- it's a more personal battle, with both in electric form and looking to gain a psychological edge.

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (File | PTI)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor will vie to prove they are the world's best one-day international batsman as India and New Zealand clash in the first of five ODIs in Napier Wednesday.

For both sides, the series is an opportunity to fine-tune planning ahead of the World Cup.

But for Kohli and Taylor -- currently ranked first and third in the world respectively -- it's a more personal battle, with both in electric form and looking to gain a psychological edge.

The McLean Park wicket promises to be a belter, with New Zealand's Tom Latham showing just how ripe the pitch is by smashing 110 off just 60 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes, in a domestic Twenty20 match last week. 

"I think it's going to be a high-scoring affair," declared New Zealand coach David Stead Tuesday. 

"I'll be surprised if it's not. The wicket is hard and bouncy and the outfield is lightning fast as well."

Since the start of last year Taylor has averaged a stunning 92 from 13 innings and became the first New Zealander to score 20 ODI hundreds.

However, his performance has been shaded by an even more phenomenal average of 113 in 17 innings by Kohli, who has 39 ODI hundreds to his name in total.

They go into this series with Taylor fresh from scoring 54, 90 and 137 in the 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, while Kohli produced innings of three, 104 and 46 in the 2-1 series win against Australia.

But Taylor -- with Latham, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill to back him up in the runs department -- cautioned against New Zealand focusing too much on Kohli.

"He's a sensational player, the best one-day player going around, easily. It's easy to get caught up in him. You've got two pretty good openers at the top, Sharma and Dhawan, before he gets in."

Rohit Sharma ranks ahead of Taylor at number two in the world, while Shikhar Dhawan is ranked ninth.

Taylor could also have added MS Dhoni to the list of feared Indian batsmen following the veteran's 51, 55 not out and 87 not out to show he was clearly in form during the three matches against Australia.

The last time New Zealand played India at McLean Park was four years ago when Kohli scored 123, but his 111-ball knock was in vain as Williamson (71) and Taylor (55) set up a 24-run win for New Zealand.

And although India have the higher ranking, their history in New Zealand -- where conditions are similar to what they can expect in the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales -- is not so good.

They have only won 10 of 35 matches in New Zealand, with a sole series win nine years ago.

The last time they were in New Zealand, in 2014, they were beaten 4-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Ross Taylor New Zealand India India vs New Zealand Ind v NZ First ODI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp