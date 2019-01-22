Krunal Pandya hands blank cheque for ex-cricketer Jacob Martin who's battling for life

By Online Desk

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya has handed a blank cheque to be given to former India cricketer Jacob Martin's family. Martin has been battling for life after sustaining injuries to his lung and liver in a road accident on December 28. He is currently on a ventilator in a Vadodara hospital.

Former secretary of Baroda Cricket Association Sanjay Patel is coordinating with cricketers to help Martin's family out. "Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh," Krunal told Sanjay Patel while handing over the cheque to him.

BCCI has also sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs after a request from Martin's wife. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly helped the family with a bank transfer into Martin's account.

"Martin's family was in a dilemma, whether to appeal for help or not. Today, the situation is such that they don't have to ask, members from the fraternity are asking about the amount to transfer," Patel said.

The family has also received help from Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel. India coach Ravi Shastri has also promised assistance to Sanjay Patel.

"It's overwhelming that Zaheer Khan, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Sourav and Ravi, among others, have come forward to extend a helping hand in this time of distress for Martin's family," Patel said.

Jacob Martin made his debut under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy and played 10 ODIs scoring 158 runs with an average of 22.6.