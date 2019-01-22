Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena, the quiet backbone in Kerala’s ascent

One of his most notable performances went completely unnoticed.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the quarterfinal against Gujarat where Kerala’s fast bowling unit orchestrated a 113-run win, Jalaj Saxena made a big statement. “Kerala has the best attack in the country,” he said.

There was merit in what the all-ro­under said. Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi have added an edge that Kerala’s bowling did not have. At the same time, it’s hard to ignore Saxena’s contribution. With 537 runs at 44.75, two centuries and 28 wickets, Kerala’s only outstation pro has been one of the leading all-rounders in the competition.

One of his most notable performances went completely unnoticed. On a pitch assisting pacers with uneven bounce, Saxena put in a brave performance and made an unbeaten 44 to set up Kerala’s win against Gujarat. Precious runs under trying circumstances, they showed what the player is made of. “It was one of the toughest wickets I have played on. I got hit on the helmet, on the thighs, the gloves,” Saxena said.

There were apprehensions before the game that Saxena was carrying an injury. The 32-year-old had been nursing a tendon problem in the last few rounds. He was visibly struggling in the Madhya Pradesh game and didn’t feature in the do-or-die match against Himachal Pradesh. “I played the Gujarat match since I was fit,” Saxena said.

However, it is not lost on anyone that there is no replacement for Saxena in the team. The mental strength his teammates derive from his presence is well acknowledged. His Man of the Match performance against Bengal was a perfect example. On a pitch tailor-made for pacers like Mohammed Shami and Ashok Dinda, Saxena opened the innings and struck 143 at a strike-rate of 75.26 in a match that saw just two other 50-plus scores and a next best of 62.

Saxena was opening the innings for Kerala earlier in the season. Both his centuries came batting at the top of the order. It was after the defeat against Tamil Nadu that he was dropped down the order. He batted at No 8 against Delhi, at No 6 and 7 against Punjab and at No 8 and 7 against Gujarat.

The Kerala camp has been tight-lipped about this. Is it because of the injury? Why else would Saxena bat deeper down despite so much success opening the innings? It’s also possible that the team wants to strengthen the lower middle-order by having him bat there. It will be keenly followed where he bats in the semifinal against Vidarbha beginning from January 24. Asked to reflect on his performance against Gujarat, he talks about the ‘process’.

“It was a difficult wicket but I stuck to the process. Despite getting hit a lot, I just focused on the next ball,” he said. It wasn’t long before he started crediting the team. We have been playing as a unit. Every member of the team is playing his part,” Saxena said.

Always sharing the highs with teammates, focusing on the process and giving everything for the team — that’s Saxena.

