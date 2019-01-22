Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli will break all records created by Sachin Tendulkar: Zaheer Abbas

Abbas also said that there was a time when Pakistan used to beat India regularly but in recent times the neighbouring country's cricket structure has improved a lot.

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. | AP

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas joined the badwagon of former greats terming Indian captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman in world cricket who will break all the records of Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli currently has 39 ODI hundreds and is only 10 short of Tendulkar's 49 centuries.

Appearing on the Gsports show on GTV News channel, Zaheer advised cricket pundits to always keep in mind the era, conditions and opposition while assessing a batsman.

"I think at the moment Virat is the best. He will break all the records. But not only Virat, but the Indian team also has other top batsmen too. If you look at Rohit Sharma, you are just delighted to watch his strokes. One can only appreciate the beauty of his strokes. The variety of strokes in possession of Indian batsmen counts a lot," Abbas said.

It all boils down to skills said Abbas, who was considered a batting artist during his best years.

"Obviously, the confidence will come when you have so many strokes and when you know how to stay at the wicket. These skills don't come easily. It takes time and hard work and one needs to develop a system for this," he said.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is greatest ODI batsman to have played the game: Michael Clarke

Zaheer, who played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs, was also candid in stating that even top Pakistani batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have still not reached that standard.

"They are our players and I want to see our batsmen do very well. But at this stage, they have not reached that standard that I can feel proud of. They haven't come up to world standards as yet," he said.

Abbas also said that there was a time when Pakistan used to beat India regularly but in recent times the neighbouring country's cricket structure has improved a lot and their system is producing some top quality players.

"Not only their batsmen but even their bowlers. They have improved a lot and this is because their board had the foresight to set up the MRF pace academy years back and get Dennis Lillee as their first coach to help groom their pacers," he said.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in Pakistan, says Wasim Akram

"India at this moment is a top side. Their standards have improved a lot specially after the IPL because they don't allow their players to go and play anywhere else. They are giving so much financial security to their players."

The former skipper also advised the Pakistani players and management to get over the Champions Trophy victory in 2017.

"I think we need to get over it and move on. Unfortunately, in our cricket culture success hides every weakness. We need to learn from our neighbours. Not only India but also Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who have improved so much now."

The former ICC President also has no doubts that the top teams not touring Pakistan since 2009 (terrorist attack on Sri Lanka cricketers) because of security concerns had also put Pakistan cricket backwards.

"Home series are very important as it allows youngsters to watch their role models and learn from them. Tours by foreign teams allow our players to also get more exposure and experience of playing against international players."

He also appreciated how cricketers from around the world including Sunil Gavaskar had called up him to inquire about his health and wish him well after his recent heart surgery.

"I was surprised at the number of calls and messages we received after my health problem. But I am well now and enjoying life."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Zaheer Abbas India vs New Zealand India vs Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp