WATCH | Brendon McCullum's brilliant boundary-line save leaves Twitterati in a daze

By Online Desk

Brendon McCullum, while featuring for Brisbane Heat during a Big Bash League match on Sunday night, produced a spectacular effort at long-on to deny Sydney Sixers a boundary.

No catch but how did Brendon McCullum stop this from going for a boundary!?#BBL08 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/BZagW88nQ7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 20, 2019

The former New Zealand skipper's remarkable save spurred a debate among excited fans who took to Twitter to weigh the effort's legality.

Despite McCullum's impressive athleticism, Brisbane Heat was outplayed by the Sixers in a massive 79-run defeat in the match held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The incident took place in the 16th over of Sixers' innings when English batsman James Vince, who blasted 75 off 46 balls, skied his shot towards the long-on boundary.

McCullum, who initially took the catch, had to toss the ball in the air as he lost balance, tripping backwards over the rope.

He quickly propelled himself back into the field and while still in mid-air, he parried the ball back.

Suspended in mid-air, his body was not touching the ground when he made contact with the ball.

The Kiwi's spectacular effort stirred a Twitter debate among cricket fans.

Should be changed to a 6 under Law 19.4 pic.twitter.com/54e8DfFoD8 — Michael Robinson (@ozrobbo) January 20, 2019

Illegally? — Michael Fyfe (@fyfey23) January 20, 2019

Another terrible decision reached by the #BBL umpires.



McCullum did not re-ground himself in the field of play before knocking the ball back, so it therefore should have been a six.



This is in accordance with rule 19.5.2 of the Cricket Australia Rules and Regulations.#BBL08 — Seb Candido (@WFC_Seb) January 20, 2019

He didn't.

He jumped from outside the rope and made contact with the ball before the ground.

It's a six. #BBL08 — Roderick Schneider (@SchneiderRod) January 20, 2019

Exactly what I thought. None of the commentators mentioned it on air as well. So, I was a bit confused. — Avishek (@Ronycule) January 20, 2019

Not so sure about rules but amazing presence of mind and athleticism. @Bazmccullum thank you! — Anil Jaising (@aniljaising) January 20, 2019

According to previous ICC rules, McCullum's effort would have been judged as a boundary.

However, in October 2013, an update was made to the Laws of Cricket, according to which the fielder's first contact with the ball must be made inside the boundary. If he is airborne during the first contact, he must take off from within the boundary.

The ball then can be fielded or caught, as long as the fielder is not in contact with the ball and the ground outside the boundary region at the same time.

Since McCullum leapt from inside the field in his first contact and even though he was outside of the rope before his second touch, he was in mid-air and therefore correctly fielded the ball under the revised rule.