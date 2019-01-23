Airport to practice, a picture of commitment

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In blue denims, t-shirt and pulling a trolley bag, Cheteshwar Pujara kind of jogged past journalists at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. He looked in a hurry. Saying hi to a few Karnataka players including Mayank Agarwal, he headed towards his Saurashtra teammates who were warming up, before hitting the nets.

Saurashtra’s Cheteshwar Pujara

warms up in Bengaluru on

Tuesday | Shriram BN

The hero of India’s maiden Test series win in Australia had boarded an early flight from Mumbai to be a part of the practice session ahead of the Ranji Trophy semifinal starting on Thursday. Had he gone to the hotel and taken rest, chances are high that nobody would have questioned. But soon after greeting some of the Saurashtra players, the batsman changed into his cricket gear. It was batting at the nets after that, including some aerial shots.

This mini-episode reflects Pujara’s hunger and commitment to the team that he plays for. These attributes have helped him become one of the most disciplined Test cricketers in the world. He carries the same intensity and dedication everywhere. Soon after his Australia exploits, he was representing his state against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji quarterfinals in Lucknow.

After notching up tonnes of runs in domestic cricket, he made India debut in 2010. His journey at the top level was not always smooth, but he has cemented his place in the national team now. Despite that, he takes domestic cricket seriously, when other India stars like Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni have skipped these matches this season.

“I have always respected the Ranji Trophy. It’s something special. Youngsters should look forward to playing this tournament because it prepares you for the longer format. Playing for Saurashtra is an honour. I’ve grown up playing Ranji Trophy. It has helped me immensely in international cricket. I made my debut for Saurashtra in 2005. The matches I’ve played have taught many lessons on playing long innings. Being part of the Saurashtra unit is something I’ve always looked forward to,” said Pujara, who made his Test debut at this stadium.

The 30-year-old has fond memories of playing against Karnataka. He had scored a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against them in January 2013. But despite amassing a whopping 14,552 first-class runs, he has not been able to help his state win the most prestigious domestic title. Having finished runners-up in 2012-13 and 2017-18, Saurashtra are upbeat this time around, especially after chasing down a target of 372 in the fourth innings in the last match.

“At times, we have been very desperate about winning the Ranji Trophy, but this time there’s no pressure. Even if we lose, the kind of cricket we’ve played this season has been exceptional. The quarterfinal victory was special to me and everyone. We have a very good chance of winning the semifinals and perhaps even the final. All the players are determined,” said Pujara.