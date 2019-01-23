Sun, burnt toast and calamari: Bizarre instances of cricket matches being held up

By Online Desk

'Come rain or shine' is definitely not the best idiom to describe the game of cricket.

The sun stopped play for about half an hour in the first India-New Zealand ODI at McLean Park on Wednesday by coming right in the line of view of the batsmen.

But this is not the first time a cricket match has been stopped for bizarre reasons. From bees to burnt toast and calamari, here are a few more amusing instances.

1. Burnt toast: With 18 runs left for victory, New South Wales had to stop batting for around half an hour as a fire alarm went off at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The team, in its third game of the 2017-18 Sheffield Shield season against Queensland, later found out that its own player Nathan Lyon was the reason for the obstruction. He had burnt a piece of toast, which had prompted fire trucks to arrive at the ground.

2. Hedgehog: A hedgehog briefly stopped play during Derbyshire's County Championship match at Gloucester in July 1957. The players were unsuccessful in trying to shoo it away, till Derbyshire's wicketkeeper George Dawkes carefully picked it up and took it off the field.

3. Bees: The third ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka was stopped due to a swarm of relentless bees entering the field in February 2017. In the chaos that followed, players dropped to the floor and groundstaff used sticks and a fire extinguisher to get rid of the bees, but in vain. It finally took a beekeeper to help remove the bees from the stadium.

4. Cigarette: Surrey's first-team game against Leeds/Bradford University early in 2007 was held up by a man in a cigarette costume at The Oval. Yes, you read that right. The man, who was hired to promote a ban on smoking, wandered behind the bowler's arm. To avoid further confusion, the PA announcer had to ask "Would the cigarette please sit down?"

5. Calamari: There was a hold-up during a Currie Cup match in Paarl in 1995 when the Test batsman Daryll Cullinan hit the future international fast bowler Roger Telemachus for six. The ball landed in a spectator's barbecue, along with some frying squid. After a ten-minute wait, the ball was cool enough for the umpires to remove the grease.

6. Car on pitch: Delhi's Ranji game against Uttar Pradesh in June 2012 was interrupted by a man who drove straight onto the pitch, despite multiple attempts from players and umpires to stop him. The man claimed that he was lost and did not see any security. The pitch was not significantly damaged and after an inspection, the match referee deemed it "playable".