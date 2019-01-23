New Zealand bowled out for 157 in first ODI

By PTI

NAPIER: India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first One-day International here Wednesday.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for India, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs.

There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored for the hosts with 64 off 81 balls at the McLean Park.

Opting to bat, the New Zealanders were off to an inauspicious start, losing both openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro within the first five overs with just 18 runs on the board.

Shami was the successful bowler on both occasions as he went through Munro with an in-dipper from round the wicket, moments after he forced Guptill to play one, which moved in on landing, onto his stumps.

By sending back Guptill in his 56th match, the 28-year-old Shami became the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.

Entering the series after a hugely successful 2018, Ross Taylor looked good in his 41-ball 24, but he was brilliantly caught and bowled by Chahal, who lured the batsman to dance down the pitch a tad too early with his change of pace.

Till Taylor was there alongside Williamson, things looked good for New Zealand, as the duo played a few delightful shots, especially the skipper whose trademark backfoot punch through the covers stood out.

Tom Latham was dismissed in similar fashion, with leg-spinner Chahal being the bowler.

Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner came, swung their willows for a six and a couple of boundaries, got out to Jadhav and Shami respectively as New Zealand stuttered at 133 for six in the 30th over.

By that time, Williamson too have had enough, and got out while trying to hoick Yadav over long-on.