Rishabh Pant on waiting list in Gambhir’s book

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rishabh Pant is relatively new to international cricket, but the wicketkeeper-batsman is making the right noises ahead of the World Cup, which is four months away. Following an impressive outing in Test cricket, he has been named ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

The 21-year-old has also made a strong case for inclusion in the ODI team, which already includes two wicketkeepers in MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Part of the ODI squad in Australia, they have been selected for New Zealand too. Former India star Gautam Gambhir is aware of the progress made by Pant, but feels there is no place for him in the current set-up.

Gautam Gambhir speaks at a

promotional event in Bengaluru on

Tuesday | Shriram BN

“Dhoni and Karthik are there. Pant can wait for his opportunity. Obviously he has done well in Test cricket. He’s doing all the right things. But if you got Dhoni, who was Man of the Series (in Australia), he deserves to be there,” said Gambhir, who was in the city to launch the Bengaluru leg of a cricket scholarship called FG PowerPlayer.

“So close to the World Cup, you need someone like Dhoni. Karthik is in decent form too. Rishabh is keeping them on their toes, which is a good sign. The youngsters are pushing the seniors.”

If Pant has hit an upward curve, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is doing the opposite. His performance has not been top notch, especially in the ODI series in Australia, where he tallied 55 runs in three matches. Dhawan cannot afford to take his place for granted and needs to make some decent scores in the 10 matches that India play before the big event (five each against Australia and New Zealand).

“Everyone has to score runs. It is as simple as that. The World Cup is close by, so I do not think India will make a lot of changes. But runs is the only way, which can help one get back the confidence and I am sure Dhawan is thinking about it,” said Gambhir.

Talking about changes in the team, India still seem to be tinkering with the combination as some spots in the middle order are open. For instance, Ambati Rayudu was dropped for the third ODI against Australia, giving Kedar Jadhav a game. Gambhir wants players to be given a longer rope.

“I have always believed in consistency. I’m sure the team management has finalised the 15. If you keep chopping and changing, you just start restricting players. If you’ve decided on certain players, then try and give them a longer run. You can tinker with the batting positions, but a lot of changes shouldn’t be made.”

Silent on controversy

Gambhir chose to stay away from the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy. “That is something BCCI needs to talk about. The case is under investigation. Whatever happens should happen in the best interests of Indian cricket.”