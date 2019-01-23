Sarfraz Ahmed faces trouble after racist taunt against Andile Phehlukwayo during second South Africa ODI

By Online Desk

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed faces trouble after his on-field racist taunt against South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo got caught by the stump mics during the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday.

During the 37th over of the hosts' run chase, the all-rounder inside-edged a Shaheen Afridi delivery to deep fine leg for a single. That was when the Pakistan skipper said, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".

A rough translation of what he said, is "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

Phehlukwayo, who walked away with the Man of the Match award, was batting on 50 at the time and on commentary, Mike Haysman asked Ramiz Raja what the wicketkeeper was saying.

To which, the former Pakistan batsman's response was "Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence."

The Pakistan skipper's comments could land him in trouble if the match officials decide that he has fallen foul of the ICC code of conduct for player behaviour or the anti-racism code.

The ICC Anti-Racism code says "any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."

The taunt seemed to have no effect on the Proteas all-rounder who finished with 4/22 including the wicket of the Pakistan skipper and an unbeaten 69 to help his side level the series at 1-1.