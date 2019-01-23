Home Sport Cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed faces trouble after racist taunt against Andile Phehlukwayo during second South Africa ODI

The taunt seemed to have no effect on the Proteas all-rounder who finished with 4/22 including the wicket of the Pakistan skipper and an unbeaten 69 to help his side level the series at 1-1.

Published: 23rd January 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Andile Phehlukwayo

Sarfraz Ahmed's comments aganist Andile Phehlukwayo could land him in serious trouble (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed faces trouble after his on-field racist taunt against South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo got caught by the stump mics during the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday.

During the 37th over of the hosts' run chase, the all-rounder inside-edged a Shaheen Afridi delivery to deep fine leg for a single. That was when the Pakistan skipper said, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".

A rough translation of what he said, is "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

Phehlukwayo, who walked away with the Man of the Match award, was batting on 50 at the time and on commentary, Mike Haysman asked Ramiz Raja what the wicketkeeper was saying.

To which, the former Pakistan batsman's response was "Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence."

The Pakistan skipper's comments could land him in trouble if the match officials decide that he has fallen foul of the ICC code of conduct for player behaviour or the anti-racism code.

The ICC Anti-Racism code says "any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."

The taunt seemed to have no effect on the Proteas all-rounder who finished with 4/22 including the wicket of the Pakistan skipper and an unbeaten 69 to help his side level the series at 1-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarfraz Ahmed Pakistan cricket South Africa cricket Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa vs Pakistan Racism sledging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp