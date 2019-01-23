Home Sport Cricket

Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets

The 28-year-old broke Irfan Pathan's national record.

Published: 23rd January 2019

Shami got to the milestone after dismissing Guptill

By PTI

NAPIER: Seamer Mohammed Shami Wednesday became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening match against New Zealand here. This was his 56th game in the 50-over format.

Shami' wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length.

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, the 28-year-old Shami continued his good showing in the limited overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time.

