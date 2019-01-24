Home Sport Cricket

South Africa all-rounder Johan Botha retires from all forms of cricket

Botha, who started as a medium pacer, re-modelled his style to off-spin as his bowling actions were questioned.

Johan Botha. (Photo | Twitter/@HurricanesBBL)

By ANI

DUBAI: South Africa all-rounder Johan Botha announced retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old had been representing Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League, but had to cut his 19-year career in the wake of “wear and tear on his body and sheer physical fatigue”, ICC reported.

Botha, who started as a medium pacer, re-modelled his style to off-spin as his bowling actions were questioned. He had represented South Africa across all formats, including five games in the longest format, a number of matches for T20 franchises and captaining the Proteas in 21 games.

At the 2011 World Cup, he was one of the stand-out performers from his side for maintaining an economy rate of 4.07 runs per over.

The 2012 World T20, in which South Africa crashed out at group stage, saw Botha’s international career come to an end as the off-spinner opted to take up the captaincy of South Australia, ruling him out of international contention.

Botha played a total of 78 one day matches, scoring 609 runs with an average of 19.03 and scalping 72 wickets with an economy rate of 4.57.

