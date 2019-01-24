From opening to keeping, a lot to ponder for Karnataka

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka players looked a relaxed lot, with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, KV Siddharth and Manish Pandey middling most of the balls in nets and Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal and Abhimanyu Mithun looking in rhythm with the ball in hand.

Saurashtra are no different. The unbeaten side in this year’s competition had a spring in their steps. In fact, they had defeated Karnataka in the group stages. Here is a look at the talking points from the Ranji Trophy semifinal beginning on Thursday.

Who partners Mayank?

Having made some tough selection calls in the group stages, the Karnataka team management needs to take an important one. With Mayank Agarwal back in the side after missing the last match due to a thumb injury, his inclusion in the XI is a no-brainer. The question is, who will open alongside him? Ravikumar

Samarth or Dega Nischal?

Ideally, it should be Nischal. He has been one of their best players with 620 runs in 18 innings, the second highest for the state. Sa­marth tallies 163 from 11 innings, wh­ich could go against him. If Sa­marth somehow gets the nod, his experience of forging a successful partnership with Agarwal in the past will be the only reason.

Left-arm discomfort

There was a common feature in the two losses Karnataka suffered this season. They were outdone by left-arm spinners. If Baroda’s Bh­a­rgav Bhatt took eight in the ma­t­ch, Saurashtra’s Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bagged 11. “Batsmen need to apply. Bowlers need to stay more disciplined. But what is go­n­e is gone. This is a fresh game,” sa­id Karnataka vice-captain Shreyas Gopal.

The M Chinnaswamy pitch, despite possessing some grass on the eve of the match, is likely to assist spinners as the game goes on. The in-form Jadeja, who has scalped 45 wickets so far, has all the amm­u­nition in his locker to trouble the ho­sts, who cannot afford another failure against a slow left-arm.

Wicketkeeping woes

Both the Karnataka wicketkeepers — BR Sharath (182 in 10 innings) and Srinivas Sharath (79 in 3) — have failed with the bat. BR, who scored his maiden ton on debut against Vidarbha, is expected to get the nod. But the gloveman has to perform better behind the wi­ckets. His catching has been poor. Besides, his gathering has not been too impressive either.

Not just Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara adds value to this Saurashtra set-up with his experience and skills, but this team is much more than the 30-year-old, who has only played two Ranji ma­tches this season. They have not mi­ssed their star much, with other batsmen delivering the goods. Hardik Desai (738 runs), Sheldon Jackson (691) and Snell Patel (561) have scored a bulk of those. In case Pujara fails, Saurashtra can trust this trio to come good again.Live on Star Sports 2, 9.20 am