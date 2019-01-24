Home Sport Cricket

From opening to keeping, a lot to ponder for Karnataka

The unbeaten side in this year’s competition had a spring in their steps. In fact, they had defeated Karnataka in the group stages.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mayank Agarwal . (File Photo)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka players looked a relaxed lot, with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, KV Siddharth and Manish Pandey middling most of the balls in nets and Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal and Abhimanyu Mithun looking in rhythm with the ball in hand.
Saurashtra are no different. The unbeaten side in this year’s competition had a spring in their steps. In fact, they had defeated Karnataka in the group stages. Here is a look at the talking points from the Ranji Trophy semifinal beginning on Thursday.

Who partners Mayank?

Having made some tough selection calls in the group stages, the Karnataka team management needs to take an important one. With Mayank Agarwal back in the side after missing the last match due to a thumb injury, his inclusion in the XI is a no-brainer. The question is, who will open alongside him? Ravikumar

Samarth or Dega Nischal?

Ideally, it should be Nischal. He has been one of their best players with 620 runs in 18 innings, the second highest for the state. Sa­marth tallies 163 from 11 innings, wh­ich could go against him. If Sa­marth somehow gets the nod, his experience of forging a successful partnership with Agarwal in the past will be the only reason.

Left-arm discomfort

There was a common feature in the two losses Karnataka suffered this season. They were outdone by left-arm spinners. If Baroda’s Bh­a­rgav Bhatt took eight in the ma­t­ch, Saurashtra’s Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bagged 11. “Batsmen need to apply. Bowlers need to stay more disciplined. But what is go­n­e is gone. This is a fresh game,” sa­id Karnataka vice-captain Shreyas Gopal.
The M Chinnaswamy pitch, despite possessing some grass on the eve of the match, is likely to assist spinners as the game goes on. The in-form Jadeja, who has scalped 45 wickets so far, has all the amm­u­nition in his locker to trouble the ho­sts, who cannot afford another failure against a slow left-arm.

Wicketkeeping woes

Both the Karnataka wicketkeepers — BR Sharath (182 in 10 innings) and Srinivas Sharath (79 in 3) — have failed with the bat. BR, who scored his maiden ton on debut against Vidarbha, is expected to get the nod. But the gloveman has to perform better behind the wi­ckets. His catching has been poor. Besides, his gathering has not been too impressive either.

Not just Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara adds value to this Saurashtra set-up with his experience and skills, but this team is much more than the 30-year-old, who has only played two Ranji ma­tches this season. They have not mi­ssed their star much, with other batsmen delivering the goods. Hardik Desai (738 runs), Sheldon Jackson (691) and Snell Patel (561) have scored a bulk of those. In case Pujara fails, Saurashtra can trust this trio to come good again.Live on Star Sports 2, 9.20 am

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal KV Siddharth Manish Pandey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp