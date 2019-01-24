Players make the coach: Dav Whatmore

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

WAYANAD: “Don’t hold me up as some sort of guru. I am not a guru”. That was Dav Whatmore, after Kerala completed a historic win against Gujarat to enter the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Everyone wants to know the formula the Australian has used to mastermind Kerala’s rise in domestic cricket. And, what convinced him to take up the job and how he transfo­rmed a group of under-achieving players into title challengers. These ‘distractions’, as he calls them, have been hounding him and his team since that quarterfinal win.

“Without the players, you got nothing. We are achieving this together. It’s always nice to be talking like this and answer questions like this. Objectives are met to a point. For me, it is very satisfying. There is more visibility when you get to this stage. You understand that there is extra pressure. More cameras, more interest and more people are writing about it and talking about it,” Whatmore said on the sidelines of Kerala’s training session at the Krishnagiri stadium on Wednesday.

Kerala are gearing up for th­eir semifinal encounter ag­a­i­n­st Vidarbha starting on Thursday and there is growing in­­­­­­­t­erest in the team and the co­ach. A Whatmore cult is also growing in this part of the world. In his two-year stint, he first guided Kerala to a maiden quarterfinal finish before bettering that this season.

It requires some explanati­on to understand what such a hi­gh-profile coach with an enviable CV is doing with a Ranji team. “The opportunity was th­ere. I came to set up the Wha­t­more Centre for Cricket at the Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai which is principally open during the school holiday time which is April, May, June and a little bit in July. So there was an opportunity to be involved with a state team during the rest of the time. Together with game de­ve­­lopment officer (KCA) Ramesh Subramaniam it all came together.”

Whatmore said he had deci­ded to take a break from international cricket, but didn’t wa­n­t to give up coaching while being involved with his centre. “The ability to work with a first-class team keeps my hand in team coaching,” he said.

His decision to resume co­aching has turned out to be a successful one. “To achieve a se­mifinal berth, it is yet to si­nk in to be honest. I am beginning to understand the importance of all that. A native from Kerala would be very pleased to see the progress of this te­am, reaching here in 61 years. That has to account for something,” the veteran said.

While he doesn’t want to be labelled as a guru, his philosophy is clear. “Coaches play th­eir role. But the players are the ones who play in tough conditi­ons, take the hard catches, ev­en take some blows to their bo­d­ies. I have never met a decent coach who will not agree that the players make the coach and not the other way around.”