Ranji Trophy semifinal: Early and late errors by Karnataka batsmen undo efforts of three

Ashim Sunam

BENGALURU: Two hours of play on Thursday — the first and the last — proved to be the difference on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Karnataka and Saurashtra. Initially, Jaydev Unadkat ran through Karnataka’s top-order before Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal and Srinivas Sharath brought them back to a decent position with half-centuries. But the lower order undid all their hard work with a poor effort, going from 232/6 to 258/9.

Overall, it was Saurashtra who were the happier of the two teams at stumps. Pandey’s men were placed at 264/9, which looks decent considering their early collapse.

The hosts were reduced to 30/4 by the 15th over. Though the new ball assisted seamers — especially Unadkat, who bowled in the right channel on the green-looking pitch — it was not an unplayable surface.

Karnataka’s top-order failed in their basic duty: seeing off the new ball. Choosing Ravikumar Samarth as opener ahead of the in-form Dega Nischal proved to be a wrong call. He was trapped in front by Unadkat in the first over for a duck. Even Mayank Agarwal went into an uncharacteristic shell, scoring two from 30 balls before feathering the left-arm seamer to keeper Snell Patel. Karnataka’s top-four contributed 23.

“We thought the wicket was a bit damp, so we had to bowl in the right areas. That’s what we talked about, keep an off-stump line and wait for them to make the errors,” said Unadkat, who ended the day with 4/50.

However, it was Pandey who gave his team confidence. His counter-attacking 67-ball 62 included four fours and three sixes. The skipper’s intention was positive right from the outset, getting off the mark with a six.

All-rounder Gopal (87) gave solid support from the other end. With spinners being introduced in the first session itself, Gopal used his feet well. His stand of 106 with Pandey seemed to tilt the balance, with Saurashtra at one point employing four fielders in the deep.

Unadkat dismissed Pandey early post lunch. But, that did not stop Karnataka from clawing their way to more runs as new stumper Srinivas — who got the nod ahead of BR Sharath — shouldered responsibility alongside Gopal. After the pitch eased out, the duo batted well to cross 200 with five wickets still in hand.

It looked like Karnataka had recovered, but after Gopal gave his wicket away with a loose shot (ending the sixth-wicket resistance at 96), the batsmen who followed were reckless. Krishnappa Gowtham, R Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun failed, with Sharath — who hit his maiden first-class half-ton (74 n.o) — watching helplessly from the other end.

With Sharath and a blocker in Ronit More to resume Day 2, the two will have to fight it out to help Karnataka go past 300.

brief scores

Karnataka 264/9 (Gopal 87, Sharath 74 n.o, Pandey 62; Unadkat 4/50, Makwana 3/73) vs Saurashtra.