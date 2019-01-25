Kerala vs Vidarbha: Grass greener when Umesh Yadav bowls

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

WAYANAD: After Sandeep Warrier dismissed Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal, who was grafting towards an innings that threatened to take the game away from Kerala, he embraced Basil Thampi. It was more of relief than celebration.

Against the defending champions, the duo failed to recreate the magic they had displayed against Gujarat. They were expected to, after Vidarbha’s pacers led by Umesh Yadav bundled the hosts out for a shocking 106 on Day 1 of this Ranji Trophy semifinal. But it was a different story when Vidarbha came out to bat.

The fast bowlers were not as menacing, the bat was dominating ball, until a late rush of wickets brought Kerala back. From 170 for two, the visitors closed the day at 172 for five.

The pitch for the semifinal was not as green as the one used in the quarterfinal. However, there was assistance for pacers and after winning the toss, Fazal wasted no time in letting Umesh loose. His career-best first-class figures of 7/48 in 12 overs not only floored the hosts, but could also have sealed the fate of the match had Kerala not taken those late wickets.

Umesh was unplayable and gained a psychological hold early on that left Kerala paralysed. “Of all the domestic pitches I have bowled on, this is the fastest. There was pace, bounce and carry. Sometimes you get this kind of a pitch where you don’t need to bowl too many overs and still pick up wickets,” said the fast bowler.

He needed only two spells to undo Kerala. Mohammed Azharuddeen nicked one to Yash Thakur in the fourth over that started the slide. Sijomon Joseph was taken out by an unplayable bouncer. That very much set the tone. While Umesh was running through the line-up, Rajneesh Gurbani played his part by maintaining pressure from the other end. The slip cordon contributed by taking six catches.

The only batsman who took on the bowlers was Vishnu Vinod. Kerala were 55 for seven when he decided that attack was the best defence against this kind of an attack. The total soon became 71 for eight. Despite that, Vishnu’s counterattack and his unbeaten 37 off 50 deliveries took the team past three figures.

Watching Umesh cause havoc, the home team would have hoped to see their pace battery of Thampi, Warrier and MD Nidheesh produce a similar performance. Fazal kept them at bay with an innings that saw him score 75 off 142 balls. Wasim Jaffer chipped in with 34, which made him the first player to total more than 1000 runs in two Ranji seasons.

At 113 for one, Vidarbha were in complete control. Fazal and Atharva Taide kept the team going after the dismissal of Jaffer. To Kerala’s credit, they came back when all looked lost. The last three overs fetched three wickets. Getting rid of Taide off the final delivery of the day makes sure the home team can start Day 2 on a positive note.