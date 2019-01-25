Koffee with Karan row: Suspension lifted, Hardik Pandya headed for NZ series

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspension lifted till the time BCCI and CoA appoint an ombudsman and he takes a decision on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the former will fly down to New Zealand for the remainder of India’s ODI and T20I series. Rahul will play for India A in the ongoing one-day series against England Lions. Both were part of the squad for ODIs in Australia and New Zealand, before being sent home for making inappropriate remarks against women on a TV show.

Three ODIs and as many T20Is will remain in New Zealand after the second 50-over match on January 26. Pandya is expected to be available for those games. “The senior selection committee has decided to include Pandya in the squad for the series against New Zealand. He will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest,” said a BCCI statement.

“Rahul will join the India A squad that is playing one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram. He will join the squad to play the last three games,” added the statement. Effectively, Pandya and Rahul were suspended for four ODIs each (three in Australia and one in New Zealand). A statement from CoA said the suspension will “be lifted with immediate effect pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI ombudsman”.

Over the last week or so, calls were getting louder to let the two play till an ombudsman is appointed. Acting BCCI president CK Khanna too had written to CoA. “Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with BCCI is required to be undertaken by the ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, CoA is of the view that the interim suspension should be presently lifted with immediate effect,” said the CoA statement. It added that this decision was taken after consulting amicus curiae PS Narasimha.

“For me, it was paramount that Hardik and Rahul return to action and inquiry can also simultaneously continue. If Ben Stokes could continue playing while the court case was on, why can’t that be applicable for Pandya and Rahul? Pandya can play a big role in the upcoming World Cup,” Khanna told PTI.

CoA statement

