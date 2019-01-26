India to bat first in second ODI against New Zealand

By AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Following their overwhelming win in the first match, when they bowled first, India captain Virat Kohli said his side needed to be tested defending a total.

"It's just another thing we need to strengthen as a side, put runs on the board, because we chase well," he said.

India have kept the same side that crushed New Zealand by eight wickets when batting second in the opening match of the series.

New Zealand, batting first, were rolled for 157 with India's wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal doing most of the damage.

This was not enough to convince New Zealand to play more than one spinner although they have rotated the bowler with Ish Sodhi coming in for Mitchell Santner.

The other change in the New Zealand side is the inclusion of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for swing bowler Tim Southee.

"I think it's going to be a fair surface again. We know the outfield is very quick so often there's high scoring opportunities," captain Kane Williamson said.

"But hopefully we can get something out of it first up,with the tufty grass and do the job with the ball."

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)