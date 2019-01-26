Home Sport Cricket

India to bat first in second ODI against New Zealand

Following their overwhelming win in the first match, when they bowled first, India captain Virat Kohli said his side needed to be tested defending a total.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli, right, of India plays during the second one day international between India and New Zealand at Blake Park in Tauranga, New Zealand, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. 

Following their overwhelming win in the first match, when they bowled first, India captain Virat Kohli said his side needed to be tested defending a total.

"It's just another thing we need to strengthen as a side, put runs on the board, because we chase well," he said.

India have kept the same side that crushed New Zealand by eight wickets when batting second in the opening match of the series.

New Zealand, batting first, were rolled for 157 with India's wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal doing most of the damage.

This was not enough to convince New Zealand to play more than one spinner although they have rotated the bowler with Ish Sodhi coming in for Mitchell Santner.

The other change in the New Zealand side is the inclusion of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for swing bowler Tim Southee.

"I think it's going to be a fair surface again. We know the outfield is very quick so often there's high scoring opportunities," captain Kane Williamson said.

"But hopefully we can get something out of it first up,with the tufty grass and do the job with the ball."

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult. 

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Brown (NZL) 

TV Umpire: Shaun George (RSA) 

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mount Maunganui Virat Kohli India vs New Zealand Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Chahal ODI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp