Ranji Trophy: Kerala’s dream run ends in nightmare against Vidarbha

By 3 pm, the Krishnagiri Stadium was more or less cleared out. Kerala’s historic semifinal against Vidarbha had come to a premature end.

Umesh Yadav’s match haul of 12 wickets helped Vidarbha rout Kerala in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Wayanad. | (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

WAYANAD: By 3 pm, the Krishnagiri Stadium was more or less cleared out. Kerala’s historic semifinal against Vidarbha had come to a premature end. A few hours earlier, Vidarbha had beat Kerala by an innings and 11 runs. A five-day match was over in one-and-a-half days. 

Vidarbha secured a second successive final berth. They managed to exploit the conditions which looked favourable for the home team when the match started on Friday. Kerala had crumbled on the first day thanks to a devastating spell from Umesh Yadav and Faiz Fazal’s gritty knock with the bat helped Vidarbha take a 65-run lead into the second day.  Kerala tried to stage a recovery to make a game out of it. Basil Thampi and Sandeep Warrier stung Vidarbha early. With moisture on the surface in the morning, Warrier and Thampi got their mojo back. 

Thampi dismissed Ganesh Satish and AV Wadkar for ducks in the first over of the day. Umesh took on the two and scored 17, including two sixes and a four. Warrier managed to clean up the tail from the other end to take his fourth five-for of the season and his wickets tally to 44. 

The bowlers restricted Vidarbha to 208, handing them a 102-run lead. But for the Kerala batsmen, it was time for another capitulation. In a bid to tackle Umesh and Rajneesh Gurbani, they sent Jalaj Saxena and Arun Karthik to open the innings. The instructions were to attack from the first ball and score quickly.

Arun Karthik welcomed Gurbani with a boundary and a six. For a brief spell, Kerala dominated. Kerala hoped Jalaj’s experience would help them deal with the hostile conditions. Some balls kept low, others sprung up. The red cherry was swinging sharply.

Kerala knew what to expect. It was their home conditions and they had played on an identical surface against Gujarat. But, despite a promising start to the second innings, they wilted under pressure. Jalaj nicked a bouncer from Umesh which took off and caught him by surprise. 

Karthik and Vishnu Vinod were then weaving a partnership when Umesh struck and exposed the deficiencies of this batting line-up. Sachin Baby was unfortunate to be run out by Atharva Taide. The rest of them were left clueless. Pacer Yash Thakur finished with career-best figures of 4/28.

Kerala’s dream run ended in a nightmare. Umesh was declared the man of the match for his 12 wickets in the match. Besides the loss, it was an emotional day for Kerala as their veteran batsman VA Jagadeesh retired from first-class cricket.

