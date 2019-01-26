Ranji Trophy: Amid Mithun's bads luck, Ronit More shines for Karnataka

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scene 1: 23rd over of the Saurashtra innings. Karnataka pacers Abhimanyu Mithun and Ronit More in the middle of a fiery spell, having Cheteshwar Pujara and Snell Patel in all sorts of trouble. A kicker from Mithun kisses Pujara’s gloves, settles in the hands of the keeper and the bowler sets off on a celebratory run.

Umpire Khalid Hussen Saiyed says not out. The batsman is on one, the total 64/2. Shoulders drop. Karnataka look like losing the plot.

Scene 2: More is celebrating his third wicket in as many overs. From 223/4 Saurashtra have slipped to 227/7 in reply to the home team’s 275. Wicketless in that phase after lunch when he and Mithun bowled their hearts out, More has brought Karnataka right back and completed a five-wicket haul in the process.

The first incident, which prompted TV commentators to say “Off the gloves, oh my god, how big will that turn out to be”, could have proved decisive.

Pujara and Patel had seen off the difficult phase, after which Vinay Kumar and part-timer KV Siddharth were unable to sustain the pressure. Saurashtra were on course for a good total when Mithun’s hard work got rewarded. Pujara perished attempting a pull and shortly after that, More took over.

“Bowling in good areas is in our hands. Getting a wicket or not depends on luck also. We were bowling well. We were just unlucky that we didn’t get a wicket that time. Had we picked up one or two in that phase, we could have got a couple more,” said More.

“The job is half done. Three more wickets to go. We will come hard tomorrow. We have to get three in the first hour and then plan about our second innings,” added the medium pacer after his fourth five-wicket haul of the season.

It was one of those days when the situation demanded Karnataka to show fighting spirit. With Saurashtra’s top-order scoring freely initially, it did not look good for the hosts. The bowlers had to be patient to induce errors from batsmen.

To their credit, they didn’t give up when Saurashtra seemed to have gained control. Persevering to get Pujara and sending back a free-stroking Sheldon Jackson were just rewards.

They had their share of luck too, as Kamlseh Makvana was wrongly adjudged caught behind by Saiyed.

Karnataka will be keen to carry the momentum into the third morning. If Aarpit Vasavada (26 n.o) holds the key for Saurashtra, More will be the go-to man for Karnataka.

“Some of the guys played bad shots towards the end. Karnataka bowled well too. The game has not gone out of our hands yet. The pitch has something for everyone. If batsmen apply themselves, it becomes easier for them,” said Patel.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 275 (Sharath 83 n.o; Unadkat 4/56, Makwana 3/74) vs Saurashtra 227/7 (Patel 85, Pujara 45, Jackson 46; More 5/54).