India take 2-0 lead after a comfortable 90-run win over New Zealand in second ODI

By Online Desk

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma coupled with Kuldeep Yadav's second-successive four-wicket haul helped India beat New Zealand by 90 runs in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. India thus took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After India won the toss and elected to bat first, they posted 324/4 courtesy of a 154-run opening partnership between Rohit and Dhawan. That was the 14th century stand between the pair. Only two other Indian pairs have more ODI century partnerships to their name.

Speaking about his partnership, Rohit said: "We know each other since long and have a good understanding. Important for the team to get a good start and I have always enjoyed batting with Shikhar, I am sure it's the same for him too."

Although the Black Caps got rid of both of the openers in the space of a few overs, they weren't able to completely recover after a massive opening partnership. Both Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu fell just short of well-deserved fifties but laid the foundation for a final flourish.

That came from the willows of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, who put on 53 from just 26 balls. Dhoni's unbeaten 48 also meant that this was the first time that all of India's top five scored 40+ in an ODI.

Overall, this was only the 10th such instance for any team in this format.

In response, New Zealand lost opener Martin Guptill early and could never quite build a big partnership as the visitors continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Following his four-fer in the first ODI, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav continued his merry run by finishing with another similar performance that all but set up India's victory.

Allrounder Doug Bracewell's maiden ODI fifty and a 58-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Lockie Ferguson merely delayed the inevitable.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win his first two ODIs in New Zealand and the visitors claimed their first ODI win on 70th Republic Day when Vijay Shankar completed the catch to get rid of Lockie Ferguson.

Brief Scores:

India: 324 for 4 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, Shikhar Dhawan 66; Mahendra Singh Dhoni 48 not out; Trent Boult 2/61, Lockie Ferguson 2/81).

New Zealand: 234 all out in 40.2 overs (Doug Bracewell 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/45).