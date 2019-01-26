Home Sport Cricket

India take 2-0 lead after a comfortable 90-run win over New Zealand in second ODI

Fifties from Dhawan, Rohit and another Kuldeep four-fer set up India's victory in Mount Maunganui.

Published: 26th January 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kuldeep Yadav picked up another four-wicket haul

Kuldeep Yadav picked up another four-wicket haul | AP

By Online Desk

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma coupled with Kuldeep Yadav's second-successive four-wicket haul helped India beat New Zealand by 90 runs in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. India thus took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After India won the toss and elected to bat first, they posted 324/4 courtesy of a 154-run opening partnership between Rohit and Dhawan. That was the 14th century stand between the pair. Only two other Indian pairs have more ODI century partnerships to their name.

Speaking about his partnership, Rohit said: "We know each other since long and have a good understanding. Important for the team to get a good start and I have always enjoyed batting with Shikhar, I am sure it's the same for him too."

Although the Black Caps got rid of both of the openers in the space of a few overs, they weren't able to completely recover after a massive opening partnership. Both Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu fell just short of well-deserved fifties but laid the foundation for a final flourish.

That came from the willows of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, who put on 53 from just 26 balls. Dhoni's unbeaten 48 also meant that this was the first time that all of India's top five scored 40+ in an ODI.

Overall, this was only the 10th such instance for any team in this format.

In response, New Zealand lost opener Martin Guptill early and could never quite build a big partnership as the visitors continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Following his four-fer in the first ODI, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav continued his merry run by finishing with another similar performance that all but set up India's victory.

Allrounder Doug Bracewell's maiden ODI fifty and a 58-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Lockie Ferguson merely delayed the inevitable.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win his first two ODIs in New Zealand and the visitors claimed their first ODI win on 70th Republic Day when Vijay Shankar completed the catch to get rid of Lockie Ferguson.

Brief Scores:

India: 324 for 4 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, Shikhar Dhawan 66; Mahendra Singh Dhoni 48 not out; Trent Boult 2/61, Lockie Ferguson 2/81).

New Zealand: 234 all out in 40.2 overs (Doug Bracewell 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/45).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India cricket New Zealand cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp