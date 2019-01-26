England batsman Sam Billings targetting World Cup passage through India tour

Venkata Krishna B By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sam Billings is an unusual all-rounder. In AB de Villiers mode, he tried his hand at other sports before deciding to pick up the bat. He played rugby, junior level tennis and has an inclination towards racquet sports. At one stage he even turned down an offer from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to attend a trial because he bleeds Manchester United. When free, he doesn’t think much about cricket and prefers FIFA on PlayStation instead.

On Twitter, all that he cares about is United. Four years ago, when England started concentrating on their white-ball fortunes with an eye on the 2019 World Cup, Billings was the first one Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan turned to.

The breathtaking shots which have made England a force to reckon with in limited-overs are a part of his game and he is regarded as an excellent player of spin. That’s a reason why Delhi Daredevils picked him before the likes of Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Five months to go for the World Cup, England have their 15 almost sealed, but Billings can be seen as one who is fighting for a place. Though he has played only 15 ODIs since making debut in 2015, he has been one of those perennial drinks careers until the recent tour of Sri Lanka.

For someone yearning to be in the thick of things — Billings is a regular wicketkeeper for Kent — warming the bench can taken a toll. Part of the England Lions side playing against India A in Thiruvananthapuram, Billings knows this is an opportunity to seal a World Cup berth.

“The only way to do it is by doing well here,” said the player who scored a century in the first one-dayer on Wednesday. On Friday he made 12 as his side lost by 138 runs.

“It’s important to play consistent high-level cricket. I was starved of it in the last couple of years and that’s what I was craving for. It’s a huge opportunity against a good side.”

Billings is one of those most sought after players in franchise cricket and a regular in IPL, Pakistan Super League and Big Bash.

This year he skipped the Caribbean Premier League to focus on county side Kent, who he helped gain promotion. He thinks the mentality that Morgan has brought in makes England one of the favourites in the World Cup.

“It’s about giving players the belief to play the sort of cricket we want. Look at the guys in the team and those who are not, all of us play the same. It’s Morgan and the way he plays. He set an example and the group adapted.”

Being a keeper, Billings has to compete with not one but two — Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow — and even in the Lions side there are Ben Duckett and Alex Davies. That’s why he has kept the gloves away and wants to knock the door by scoring runs.

Brief scores: India A 303/6 in 50 ovs (Vihari 92, Rahane 91, Iyer 65) bt England Lions 165 in 37.4 ovs (Davies 48; Markande 3/32).