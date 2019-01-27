Home Sport Cricket

Ashwin likely for TNCA league Rd 1

R Ashwin is likely to play the first round of TNCA Senior Division League matches in the new season starting on Sunday.

CSK’s Karn Sharma presents the Junior Super Kings trophy to the St Bede’s team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Ashwin is likely to play the first round of TNCA Senior Division League matches in the new season starting on Sunday. The India spinner will lead MRC A, who have been promoted to the top division. Murali Vijay and Washington Sundar are unlikely for the first round.

St Bede’s bag JSK crown

H Prashid Akash’s unbeaten 56 helped St Bede’s AIHSS beat Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS (Coimbatore) in the Muthoot Group-Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 final, played under lights in Tirunelveli on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings leg-spinner Karn Sharma gave away the awards.
Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 136/6 in 20 ovs (H Prashid Akash 56 n.o, M Mithul Raj 25) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS (Coimbatore) 129/4 in 20 ovs (B Sachin 57, R Rishikesh Trilochan 32). Player of the final: H Prashid Akash. Player of the tournament: B Sachin. Best batsman: Vignesh S Iyer. Best bowler: I Vetrivel.

KESPA-HITS meet

Rishwanath MS and Kadhambari won the Group III 100m butterfly titles in the KESPA-HITS state inter-school and college swimming meet.
Results: Boys: Group V 50m backstroke:  1. K Mithesh 2. S Sanjay 3. JS Subash Kumar. Group I 50m breaststroke: 1. Srivarshan 2. Sidharth Vignesh Sharma 3. Prithvi Ragavendran. Group II 50m breaststroke: 1. Srimohan 2. Siddarth 3. Dhruv Anand. Group III 50m backstroke: 1. Vishal Viswanathan 2. Krishi Keshav 3. RM Kumaran. Group IV 50m breaststroke: 1. MS Nithish 2. S Srinivas 3. V Samrudh. Group I 50m butterfly: 1. Sathy Sai Krishnan 2. Deepak Raj 3. Kumaresh. Group II 50m butterfly: 1. RR Tharun 2. M Soban 3. S Tharun. Group III 100m butterfly: 1. MS Rishwanath 2. Vijay Sabarishwar 3.

Hiresh Tapas Raj.

Girls: Group V 50m backstroke: 1. S Oviys 2. S Madhushree 3. S Vikrithi. Group II 50m breaststroke: 1. Sakthikumar 2. Keerthana 3. C Sakthi. Group I 50m breaststroke: 1. Krithika 2. V Praseedha 3. Monisha. Group III 50m backstroke: 1. Sarina Ruth Carr 2. R Udhisha 3. S Sandhhhya. Group IV 50m breaststroke: 1. Archana Mukund 2. N Srinithi 3. Akrithi Malini Sabat. Group I 50m butterfly: 1. V Varsha 2. CL Keethana 3. Mithra. Group II 50m butterfly: 1. Nithi Vora 2. Krtya Lakshmi Sajith 3. C Krithika. Group III 100m butterfly: 1. Kadhambari 2. Chittru Neha 3. S Pooja.

