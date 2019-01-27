Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand police take a cheeky dig at Black Caps ahead of 3rd ODI

In a post on Facebook, the Eastern District Police had their take on the first two New Zealand-India ODIs.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal (File | BCCI)

By PTI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Highlighting Indian cricket team's domination of the hosts in a unique and amusing way, the Eastern District Police of New Zealand has come up with a warning for the citizens.

India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets and 90 runs in the first two ODIs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

It prompted the Eastern District Police to praise the visitors on social media.

"Police would like to issue a warning to members of the public about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment," the post, accompanied by a group picture of the Indian team, on their facebook account read.

"Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt. Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball."

The post found a chord with the fans with former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also sharing a screenshot of the funny warning in his twitter accounts, saying: 'very clever'.

India will take on the Black Caps in the third ODI here on Monday.

