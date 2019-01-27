Old and dutiful

Pradeep Magazine By

Express News Service

There comes a time, to all sportspersons, when they come face to face with their own mortality. Every player, howsoever great he/she may be, has to confront this reality. In the theatre of sporting excellence, all achievements, records and mastery over craft have to become a memory someday, a statistical entry in the scorebooks.

When the present starts existing more in the past than in the moment or the perceived future, it is time to reassess. This was true for Sachin Tendulkar, Donald Bradman and will be true for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or MS Dhoni, even if they may appear to be defying the law of averages in terms of performance and age.

Tendulkar’s historic feats and record runs could have never been achieved without him stretching time and lasting longer than most sportsmen have. The same holds true for Federer and could for Nadal and Djokovic. They are marvels of sporting history not just for being the geniuses they are, but for also appearing to make time stand still.

Add Dhoni’s name to these ageless wonders. He is living in a world of Indian cricket where, literally, new idols are created and the old destroyed, every second. Even some of the true greats cannot risk failure without being pilloried, especially if age is not on their side. Should Dhoni be playing the World Cup, now just a few months away? Is he fit, sharp enough to be preferred over the younger, hungrier and talented Rishabh Pant? Questions abounded during India’s one-day series in Australia and the entire country seemed to have turned against him after his slow scoring that was blamed for India’s loss in the first match.

Dhoni, nearing the 40 mark in years, responded in his own unflappable manner. He has over the years, whether as leader of the side or while batting in pressure, remained unperturbed. For him, no matter what the match conditions, every outing seems like a stroll. His face reflects calmness, his reactions almost non-existent, an antithesis to Virat Kohli’s theatrics.

More significantly than what critics or fans may want to believe, it is the team and its leaders whose evaluation of Dhoni is what actually matters the most. Kohli trusts him to lead the side in the crucial closing stages of a match, while he goes chasing balls in the deep. This in itself is a strong reason for the think tank not to entertain thoughts of life beyond Dhoni in the World Cup. Unlike Tendulkar, Dhoni’s longevity has been sustained by his prioritising of which format to play and which to discard.

Dhoni and his ilk are exceptions to a vast majority of players who are like extras for the lead actors to mouth their scene-stealing lines to thundering applause. This majority fades out without any tears shed, their place in history secure only because they are the support cast that provides the platform for the talented to showcase their greatness. Sport would have little meaning without this majority, who have their moments in the sun, but cannot produce magic day after day and redefine perfection with their performances.

Yet their contribution in the making of these legends is equally important, as without them we would never be able to appreciate what these greats have achieved. They may fade from the scene unnoticed, quitting without being in the limelight or much fanfare. Yet the process must be the same. They all have to finally look into the mirror and decide whether the image they see is good enough for them to continue.

Some find the image always alluring enough to never give up, others do it before the time comes or just at the right moment. Whatever the choices they make or are made for them by others, the final moment to take the backstage comes to them all. Enjoy till it lasts.