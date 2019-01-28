Bottoms up: Grassroot growth spurring Vidarbha juggernaut

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vidarbha has been a force to be reckoned with in the last two seasons. Ever since former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit came into the picture as coach in 2017-18, Faiz Fazal’s boys have punched above their weight.

After grabbing their first Ranji Trophy last season, they entered their second consecutive final by thrashing Kerala. An innings and 11-run win established that 2017-18 was no flash in the pan.

Pandit credits most of that to just one word: mindset. “While the top teams are always on the lookout for an outright win, the rest go for a defensive approach, and are content with gaining first-innings lead. This winning mindset has been drilled into Vidarbha players’ heads over the last two years. And victories against strong sides like Punjab and Karnataka in 2017-18 proved that it was working.”

Out of the 19 matches the Nagpur-based team has played since 2017-18 season, they have posted 12 outright victories and not lost a single match.

The 57-year-old said that maintaining their reputation was a challenge this time. “There were many tough teams in Group A. The fact that four sailed into the knockouts from it says a lot.”

Interestingly, the seniors are not the only ones reaching uncharted territories. Soon after their Ranji Trophy triumph, the U-19 boys had clinched the state’s maiden Cooch Behar Trophy. Now, both the U-19 and U-23 sides are in the knockouts. The teens face Andhra in the quarters on Monday, and their immediate seniors are currently engaged with Bengal in a CK Nayudu Trophy semifinal. “The set-up is almost identical for all age-groups. They get the same treatment as us seniors. The fact that we have performed well has also encouraged them,” Fazal opined.

In the coach’s opinion, there are various factors that have gone into making Vidarbha. “The youngsters know if they perform consistently, they might get senior debuts. You look at Atharva Taide (skipper of the Cooch Behar team) and Yash Thakur. Both have been fast-tracked,” Pandit said. Taide — after turning out against Kerala — is playing in the CK Nayudu semifinal.

However, even before Pandit joined, Vidarbha had showed signs of promise: quarterfinals in 2014-15 and 2015-16. “The involvement of professionals such as Wasim Jaffer, and Ambati Rayudu, and coach Paras Mhambrey steered us in the right direction,” said Fazal.

It looks almost certain that they will face Saurashtra in the final. “One thing is for sure. Pressure will not play a role in that game,” Pandit concluded.