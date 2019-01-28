Fuelled by fortune, Che-sistance leaves Karnataka on brink of defeat  

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone knows that when Cheteshwar Pujara gets a chance or a lucky break, he ends up making them count. Last Friday, on the second day of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy semifinal against Karnataka, the two-down had scored only one before feathering a ball to stumper S Sharath. The umpire shook his head, a life was handed, and 44 more runs were added.

Saurashtra’s Cheteshwar Pujara

en route his 49th first-class

century | Shriram BN

On Sunday, Pujara was on 34 when the same set of incidents played out again. But this time, even as he walked towards the pavilion at Chinnaswamy with those at the venue chanting, “cheater, cheater”, he’d notched up an unbeaten 108. His team, chasing 279, finished at 224/3 at stumps on Day 4, with 55 runs separating Karnataka’s exit and Saurashtra’s advance to finals.

However, that edge off Vinay Kumar was the only blip in Pujara’s second innings. It was one of those outings where he showed his characteristic patience and skill to put his team in control. Players can get lucky with umpiring decisions and Pujara made the most of it with a century. Though Pujara was the star of the day, Sheldon Jackson’s 90 in their 201-run stand was equally important for the visitors.

The 31-year-old had initially walked in to the crease with his team in dire straits after Vinay and Abhimanyu Mithun scalped two and one wicket respectively to make it 23/3. Karnataka pacers had their tails up and looked dangerous with the new ball. Saurashtra were counting on Pujara and Jackson to steady the ship and the duo delivered when it mattered most.

“We lost three wickets quickly. There was some kind of tension as they were our consistent players (Snell Patel and Harvik Desai) of the season. But we knew that one good partnership in the middle would be good for us. Pujara and Jackson did exactly that,” said Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who scalped two wickets in the morning to dismiss Karnataka for 239 runs.

It was the second session which put Saurashtra in a great position, scoring 60 runs without losing a wicket. Despite a valiant effort from Vinay, Ronit More and Mithun, the trio could not work wonders with the old ball and they were also not helped by their fielders, who let in some important boundaries. The Karnataka players’ body language also dropped and Saurashtra capitalised by scoring 96 runs in the extended final session.

Even the spinners — Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal — were off colour in the second innings. There might have been cracks to exploit, but with Pujara and Jackson having seen through the tough phase, they did not have much trouble against the slower men. With spinners not troubling much, Mithun who bowled the least amongst the pacers, could have been used more.