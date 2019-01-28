Home Sport Cricket

Hardik Pandya's presence ensures all bases are covered: Sunil Gavaskar

Pandya was sent back home from Australia earlier this month after BCCI suspended him and K L Rahul pending an inquiry for making controversial comments on women.

Hardik Pandya bowls against New Zealand during their third one day international cricket match at Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Monday welcomed Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian ODI team, saying his presence covers all bases for the side.

READ | Controversy can help Hardik Pandya scale new heights in career, says Virat Kohli

Pandya, who is facing an inquiry for his loose talk during a TV show, did not get to bat in the third ODI against New Zealand here Monday but the 25-year-old bowled and fielded with purpose, taking two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch.

"He was very, very impressive. You know why this team management wants him in the side. He actually fills that little blank that was there. This allows the team to be balanced. He covers all the bases for the team," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"He's bowled a very good line, he has used the bouncers to very good effect. He has been like a live wire on the field. That's the plus that Hardik Pandya brings to the team. He is such an outstanding fielder. He will get you some impossible catches, get you some terrific run-outs and then with the bat and the ball, he does well," he added.

It seemed that he would also miss the entire tour of New Zealand but the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked their interim suspension last week and now their fate will be decided by an Ombudsman who is yet to be appointed by the Supreme Court.

