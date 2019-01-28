James Neesham, Todd Astle included in New Zealand ODI squad for last two games

By Online Desk

All-rounders James Neesham and Todd Astle have been drafted into the New Zealand squad for the last two ODIs against India. They have replaced Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi for the final two games in Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

Both all-rounders have recovered from their respective injuries and have made the squad after the hosts lost the ongoing ODI series following their seven-wicket loss in the third ODI.

Neesham was part of the ODI series against Sri Lanka but suffered a hamstring strain but has since featured for Wellington in the Super Smash while Astle, who was out with a knee injury, has also played in the Super Smash for Canterbury.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen, said: "Doug and Ish have been two of the brighter spots of the ODI series so far and we've been encouraged by their performances against a quality Indian side.

"It's great to welcome back the all-round skills of Jimmy and Todd and we're looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series.

"We're still looking to keep our options open with selections at this stage and ensure we continue to learn as much as we can about our players."

New Zealand squad for last two ODIs: Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK), Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor