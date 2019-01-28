Long story to short: Ajinkya Rahane speaks to TNIE

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

While India are winning their way to glory in New Zealand, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is here, turning out for India A as he looks to seal a World Cup berth. Having made two fifties in winning causes against England Lions and guiding his team to a series win, Rahane will head back to Mumbai for a well-deserved break. Part of the team that recently made history Down Under, Rahane spoke to this newspaper on Sunday. Excerpts...



How important is this series considering the World Cup?

It is very helpful. The way I batted, I really felt good and confident. Series with the A team help not just for World Cup, but they help prepare better and are an important part of the circuit nowadays. The important thing is to enjoy whatever cricket you play. That’s what I had been

focussing on.

With a spot still up for grabs for World Cup, does playing for India A ease pressure?

Pressure comes from your mind. When you come back from the international circuit to a domestic team or with India A, it is important to maintain the same intensity. So that there is not much of difference. Only you can create pressure for yourself. For me, whether I play for India, India A or Mumbai, I want to play with the same intensity. Because cricket is my passion. It is my love and I want to give it my best.

Was 2018 the most challenging year for you in recent times?

It definitely was. There were lots of challenges. Personally, I conquered it pretty well. As a professional, you go through these up and downs, and face these challenges; they are a part and parcel of the game. That is what you look forward to as a player: to challenge yourself in tough conditions. What is important is to keep backing yourself, believing in your abilities, and coming out on top.

You made telling contributions in three away wins: Johannesburg, Southampton and Adelaide. Which satisfied you most?

Every country has its own challenges. Jo’burg was different for me because it helped me build my confidence for the rest of the year. Winning Tests always gives great satisfaction, and if you contribute in that, it means a lot. But again, the second innings in Adelaide was equally important for the team. We were in a critical moment. So to get those partnerships and make that 70 was really important. Adelaide will remain special because winning the first Test abroad is always important. It helps you to carry forward momentum and set the tone for a series.

Despite these contributions, does the number “100” bother you?

As a human being, these things do come into your mind. Especially when you haven’t scored one in a while. During such a phase, you need to stay in the present, and back your instincts and abilities. Hundreds will come, but the ultimate goal in terms of the larger picture is important. If my intensity is right and I’m contributing meaningful runs, then hundreds will come with time.

Rediscovering form isn’t easy. Do you prefer playing during such periods, or do breaks help?

Last year, I played a lot of matches whenever I got the chance. When international cricket wasn’t there, I played in Vijay Hazare (Trophy) and for India A. It’s important to keep playing. Form is temporary, but what is important is how you come out of a bad phase without affecting your confidence or your game. During such phases, it is important to work even harder while sticking to your basics.

As a vice-captain, when do you step in?

I generally take the back seat. The captain is the main person on the field. But whenever he asks for an opinion, it is important to have one. Vice-captains should be like that.

India got close to wins in South Africa and England, but lost. How was the mood at those times?

You feel bad when you lose. But at the same time, you should stick together and keep backing yourself. That is what we did. We played good cricket; 4-1 was the scoreline in England, but we got really close in each of those matches. England were really struggling. But we learnt a lot during those two tours, and you saw the result in Australia. We thrive to win abroad and as a team, we enjoy each others’ success.

Did those defeats hurt?

When you represent your country, it definitely hurts. That is how it should be. That is how you improve. Defeats teach a lot. It hurt the team, and that is a very good sign.

How did you keep your morale?

Our support staff backs each and every player. When a player is not doing well, they put a hand around his shoulders to inspire him. It’s not just me; it’s for all of us. They help each other a lot in different ways. Whenever you need help, they are always there to guide. They know how to encourage individuals.

How has fielding improved since South Africa?

Fielding is an important aspect in modern cricket. With batting and bowling, there is no guaranteed success. But fielding is the only aspect you can control. If you can save 15-20 runs and effect one or two brilliant catches or run-outs, it can change the team. I continue to take at least 100 catches in a practice session. When you contribute with catches, you’re helping the team.