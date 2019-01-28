Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli on Shubman Gill: 'I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19'

Gill was part of India's U-19 World Cup winning team, where he was the Player of the Tournament.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said watching the young Shubman Gill bat at the nets made him realise that he was not even 10 percent as talented when he was 19.

"There are some outstanding talents coming in. You saw Prithvi Shaw grabbed his opportunities with both hands (opening Test in the West Indies). Shubman again is a very exciting talent," Kohli said.

"I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.

"That's the confidence that they carry and it is great for Indian cricket if the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make impact performances straight away and we would be more than happy to give them the chances and help then grow."

Shubman, whose batting is a mirror image of Kohli, is part of India's U-19 World Cup winning team.

He had scored 418 runs at the ICC event last year batting at number three to be adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

ALSO READ: India seal series after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in third ODI

Disappointed with yet another loss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said a strong India is actually teaching them hard lessons in the five-match series.

"They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side," Williamson said.

"The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we gotta be better than that."

He praised Ross Taylor and Tom Latham for their innings which helped the hosts post 243.

"The wicket was tough and the partnership between Latham and Ross was outstanding," he said.

The Kiwi bowlers also failed to provide regular breakthroughs and Williamson said they need to take wickets to put pressure on India.

"I think we are going okay with the ball in hand. We need early wickets to put pressure on the opposition," he said.

Mohammed Shami, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his three-wicket haul, said: "It's really difficult to bowl against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard.

"Bhuvi (Bhuvneswar Kumar) at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp